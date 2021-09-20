Customers Applaud the Health Benefits of Prime IV of Lehi

Returning customers highly rate the on-going benefits of IV hydration therapy.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV of Lehi has remained a popular health and wellness center ever since its opening. Customers come back month after month to receive high-quality IV drips that used to only be available in hospital settings.

“We love seeing the difference that IV hydration and nutrients can make in our customer’s lives,” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV Lehi. “Our members that return month after month have shown outstanding improvements!”

IV hydration has grown in popularity and Prime IV Lehi is no exception. This location has seen a constant flow of both new and returning customers over the years. Prime IV offers free consultations to help you know exactly which drip is best for you. For returning customers, Prime IV Lehi’s membership packages are a great way to save money and save your health.

Here are some recent highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

One of our first-time customers, Elizabeth, wrote the following about her first visit to Prime IV Lehi, “I was severely dehydrated and went to Prime IV. I got the immunity booster and a vitamin D shot. I could feel the difference! My only complaint is that it ONLY took 30 minutes. The chairs are so comfy, the lights are low, and there is soft music playing. It was like a spa treatment. I was so relaxed I fell asleep and had one of the best naps ever!”

“The Staff is exceptional, and they walk you through all the details,” said Deedee in her 5-star review. “ I was able to sit in a full body massage chair while I received my treatment. Felt amazing the next day! Can't wait until next time. Highly recommend.”

Regarding her husband’s recent appointment Lucy stated, “My husband went in a couple of days ago. The nurse was knowledgeable, he recommended which IV my husband needed. Everyone at IV Hydration was so nice. Overall experience was great! He will definitely be coming back. Also, they speak Spanish, that's always a plus!”

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. While patience may be a virtue, waiting on things such as your health can seem to take forever. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to increase our health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that our bodies only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients to your body with a 100% absorption rate. Whether you are wanting to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost your immunity, IV therapy can get you feeling your best in no time.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-Lehi continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Neville. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward, so you are good to get on with your day while feeling your best. With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help you set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to your needs. In less than an hour, you could be feeling your very best.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Lehi (located at 1881 W Traverse Parkway, Suite D Lehi, UT 84043) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivlehi.com, via email at info@primeivlehi.com, or by calling 385.250.3555. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV Lehi is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.