From Single Mom to Haircare Mogul, One San Antonio Stylist Masters Texas-Sized ‘Glamour’

Alicia Franklin, Owner of Shear Glamour Salon Shear Glamour Alicia Franklin, Haircare Mogul

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two decades of hard work, Alicia Maxine Franklin, tenacious entrepreneur, and founder of Shear Glamour Salon can look back with pride at the magnitude of her accomplishments. Not that long ago, Alicia was a single mom who had no savings and was not creditworthy, yet she moved on in an act of faith toward her passionate goal. Showered with encouraging words by many well-wishers, Alicia kept her stride. Her mission was and still is, to provide quality holistic services that are tailored to her client’s individual needs. Opening Shear Glamour Salon made Alicia’s dream a reality. “I am always striving to be the best version of me so I can pour that energy into others.” Ms. Alicia is now a master hair extension specialist, cosmetologist, and cosmetology instructor, specializing in healthy hair care and hair loss.

Shear Glamour Salon has beat the odds during these trying times in America. According to an article in Allure Magazine, “the salon business is not built to withstand a pandemic. About 72 percent of hair salon workers polled said that they either live paycheck-to-paycheck or have only about a month’s worth of cash reserves to live on. About 23 percent reported having no health insurance.” The times may seem dire for some, but Alicia’s grit, coupled with her professionalism and impeccable service, has customers lining up.

At Shear Glamour Salon, you are the most important person in the room and the only client. Each scheduled appointment allows you to get one-on-one treatment, thus allowing you to express yourself openly about your hair concerns. Also, since your time is valuable, your needs can be attended to sooner.

Alicia took her career one step further as the inventor and founder of the revolutionary Glamorous Brand of hair, and hair maintenance products. The sought-after products, including hair wax and intensive hair oil, are now available on-line and in the salon. Glamourous Brand products are the best virgin hair extensions, wigs, and clip-ins on the market. From Brazilian straight bundles to bouncy Indian curls, Shear Glamour sets the standard for elegant, alluring hair.

New to Shear Glamour Salon this year are the (cranial prosthesis) medical wigs for those who have experienced hair loss because of illnesses. In a beauty industry that allows for depth and creativity, Shear Glamour Salon is meeting the individual personal needs of each person, and your satisfaction is always top on our list. From invigorating shampoos to soothing scalp massages, perms, color, precision cuts, silky press, or extensions and wigs, every detail is perfected.

For more information about Glamorous Brand products or to schedule an appointment at Shear Glamour Salon, please call 210-973-1283 or go to website: www.glamourousbrand.com.