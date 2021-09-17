The following quote is attributed to Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D

“The opioid crisis continues to be a national public health emergency with devastating and far-reaching consequences extending into nearly every community.

A key component of the FDA’s multipronged response is reducing the volume of opioids entering the country outside of the legitimate supply chain, including through illegal online sales. The most recent Online Opioid Summit was part of the agency’s continued efforts to find and implement innovative solutions to prevent the illegal sale of opioids through internet platforms and services.

Given the complexity of the issue, it is imperative that we include stakeholders from a variety of sectors in the conversation. These summits provide stakeholders a unique opportunity to collaborate, leverage expertise and explore meaningful ways to help reduce the availability of opioids online.

Responding to this crisis remains a top priority for the FDA and we will maintain our focus on examining and responding to all facets of opioid abuse, misuse, addiction, overdose and death in the U.S.”