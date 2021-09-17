South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 17, 2021

Midlands Fall Plant and Flower Festival Returns

WEST COLUMBIA – Mark your calendars for this year’s Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the South Carolina State Farmers Market on October 8-10, 2021. Visitors can shop for a variety of home, yard, and garden décor, along with crafts, traditional fall plants, in-season Certified SC Grown produce and much more.

Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions regarding fall planting. Visitors can also curb their appetites with Seafood Express, a vendor selling freshly cooked seafood from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the weekend.

The three-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Hwy. in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Fall Plant and Flower Festival and the South Carolina State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Brad Boozer at bboozer@scda.sc.gov or 803-737-4664, or visit scstatefarmersmarket.com.

