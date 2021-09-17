AppSec Phoenix Raises Over $300k in Initial Capital Campaign After Successful MVP
The risk assessment platform has earned the support of angel investors with deep industry expertise in the cybersecurity and reseller sectors.
We are grateful for the many angel investors that came forward to support our mission of creating the world’s most innovative and powerful cloud-based application security platform.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix has announced its initial capital campaign results. The campaign investment cycle ended in March 2020 and netted the cybersecurity platform just over $300,200 USD in funds 241% over the initial target ensuring a year worth of runway. Several angel investors across the cybersecurity and reseller sector championed the platform with generous donations to help the team build the capital necessary to scale up its efforts and launch its platform out to more partners.
The smart application security platform launched to the world as a minimal viable product (MVP) concept and has since grown into a fully commercialised operation. Launching as an MVP gave the AppSec Phoenix team valuable insight from a core group of early adopters who helped shape the platform into a viable product that meets the real needs of today's companies looking for all-in-one smart cybersecurity platforms. To date, the platform has onboarded six corporate clients and boasts over 50 users.
AppSec Phoenix's software helps its partners enhance their security monitoring and vulnerability resolution capabilities through a robust yet intuitive dashboard that quickly identifies risks. Once these risks are identified, users can apply appropriate fixes to avoid cybersecurity breaches. The cloud-based ecosystem pairs with many of today's top cloud-based scanners and cloud environments, including AWS, Azure, GCP, and AliCloud to ensure organisations remain in full security compliance.
The platform has garnered much attention in the cybersecurity and reseller world because of its innovative approach to risk and cloud security and the notable industry names affiliated with the firm.
Notable members of AppSec Phoenix's advisory board include:
- Andrew Peterson, Co-founder and former CEO of Signal Science (now Fastly)
- Pierre Betouin, Formerly with Apple and former CEO and founder of Sqreen (Acquired by Datadog)
- Xabi Errotabehere, Former CTO of Cloud Conformity (now Trend)
- Kevin Fielder, Formerly with FCA and former CISO for Decacorn Just Eat, currently CISO of FNZ as a non-executive
In addition to its advisory board, AppSec Phoenix’s leadership team boasts deep industry expertise in cloud security and household names in the sector:
- Francesco Cipollone, founder and CEO, has won numerous awards and has launched several security start-ups. He has led security programming efforts for some of the world’s most notable brands, including Amazon AWS, HSBC, and other financial organisations.
- Sandy Wynd, CFO, began his career at KPMG and later served as the COO at HSBC, covering various regions.
- Alfonso Eusebio, CTO, is a former executive with Yahoo!, IBM, and Vodafone, with vast experience launching multiple products on a global scale.
“We are grateful for the many angel investors that came forward to support our mission of creating the world’s most innovative and powerful cloud-based application security platform," said Cipollone. “The financial backing of some of today’s biggest names in cybersecurity is proof positive that the AppSec Phoenix team has something special on our hands that will drastically alter the way the world thinks about and enacts security and vulnerability management for their organisations."
To learn more about AppSec Phoenix or to schedule a free demo, visit https://www.appsecphoenix.com/request-a-demo/.
About AppSec Phoenix
AppSec Phoenix was established to provide an effective all-in-one security solution for application developers and businesses. With their easy-use platform, they’ve simplified a notoriously complex problem faced by many companies, small and large, working in the finance field and beyond. Learn more by visiting https://www.appsecphoenix.com/.
