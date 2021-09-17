Frisco Health Insurance Providers Win Religious Injunction On Affordable Care Act Rules
Frisco health insurance agents say a decision points to continued disputes between conservative religious healthcare providers and Health and Human Services.
The Trump administration strengthened religious exemptions in 2020 and eliminated protections for gender identity — ”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frisco health insurance is in the news once again after the Associated Press reported that a federal judge issued a permanent injunction on behalf of religious healthcare providers who feared the current administration would require them to perform abortions or gender-transition treatments per Affordable Care Act policies. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services denies the claim, saying that no such enforcement exists against a religious entity.
According to an article in Hayspost.com a U.S. District Court judge interpreted otherwise, ruling that HHS regulations do, in fact, force the plaintiffs — a Catholic hospital system in the Midwest and a Christian medical association — to choose between their religious beliefs and their livelihood — including when working with those who have health insurance in Frisco. The injunction was reportedly based on an earlier ruling that found HHS in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the article states. According to the AP, the decision “underscores a continued dispute between conservative religious health care providers and HHS over an issue that has generated a patchwork of rulings that will likely have to be sorted out by appellate courts.”
Rick Thornton, a Frisco health insurance agent says these issues are not a new thing and echoed what the AP’s article stated, which is that a resolution will likely only come after a ruling from appellate courts. According to the article, “The Trump administration strengthened religious exemptions in 2020 and eliminated protections for gender identity — although other federal courts temporarily blocked that change. It was also soon followed by a Supreme Court ruling that interpreted the federal ban on sex discrimination as also prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity.” Time will tell how this all shakes out in the court system, Thornton said.
