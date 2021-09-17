September 17, 2021

On Tuesday, October 5th, Department of Veterans Affairs, Maine Vet Centers, Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services (MBVS) and their community partners will join forces to hold a Stand Down for homeless Veterans in need of assistance. The Stand Down will be the first of three planned mobile events in Caribou, Bangor, and Lewiston.

The locations, dates, and times of the three planned events are as follows:

Caribou Stand Down - Tuesday, October 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Caribou Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), 163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou Bangor Stand Down Tuesday, October 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bangor Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), 35 State Hospital St, Bangor Lewiston Stand Down Tuesday, October 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lewiston Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), 15 Challenger Drive, Lewiston

Veteran advocacy groups supporting the Stand Downs will include Maine Veterans in Need, the Elks Lodge, Operation Brotherhood, Preble Street, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Volunteers of America, Easterseals Maine, Veterans Inc., and the Maine Career Centers.

"We are excited to bring the Stand Down closer to the Veterans," said Tracye B. Davis, Medical Center Director of VA Maine Healthcare System. VA Maine has done a great job connecting homeless Veterans to VA resources at past Stand Downs. We now need to go beyond our Togus campus to reach homeless Veterans and at-risk Veterans who have not yet been connected with the VA.

There are currently 198 homeless Veterans in the State of Maine, said David Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services. Were hoping to reach this vulnerable population and get them the help and resources they need in this critical hour. Just as importantly, we are also encouraging Veterans to attend who are at risk of becoming homeless. Our goal is to connect you with resources that will keep you in your home.

Veterans in need of assistance are encouraged to attend and will receive cold weather supplies, non-perishable food items, connection to resources, and care packages.

COVID-19 testing will be available, and COVID related safety measures will be taken throughout the three events to mitigate the potential spread of the virus. VA Maine will have a team of clinical personnel conducting VA healthcare eligibility/enrollment and health screening with many of the needed health resources onsite at the CBOC location. They will also make available Narcan first aid kits and give training on how to administer the life-saving product. Vet Center staff will also be on site with the Mobile Vet Center. The Vet Center will be available for any Veterans in attendance that may be in need of their services. Many other services will be available from our community partners, as well as a large array of cold weather gear, clothing, supplies, and a hot meal.

For more information please call the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services at 207-430-6035 or visit their website at www.maine.gov/veterans.