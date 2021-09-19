Lactase Market Analysis by Size, Share & Value USD 357.1 Million in 2028
Lactase Market Size – USD 220.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lactose-free dairy productsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently.
A recent market study on the Lactase market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Lactase market for the forecast period, 2021 -2028. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Lactase market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.
Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced and lactose-free dairy products is another key factor driving demand for lactase enzymes in food & beverage industries. Increasing demand for lactase supplements among consumers diagnosed with lactose intolerance is contributing to growing demand for lactase enzymes.
Competitive Landscape:
The Lactase research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.
This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.
HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma, and Rajvi Enterprise.
Varied Key Highlights From the Report
In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2’-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.
Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid lactase makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid lactase segment.
Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lactase extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.
Product research:
An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Lactase market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.
The report further divides the Lactase market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Lactase market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global lactase market on the basis of form, source, application, and region:
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Liquid
Dry
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Yeast
Fungi
Bacteria
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt)
Dietary supplements
Pharmaceutical products
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Radical Features of the Lactase Market Report:
The report encompasses Lactase market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Lactase industry
The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2020 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Lactase market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Lactase Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Lactase Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for lactose-free dairy products
4.2.2.2. Increasing number of lactose-intolerance among the growing population
4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D activities for new product development
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High processing cost
4.2.3.2. Rising demand for dairy-free alternatives
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…!
Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.
