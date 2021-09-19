Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Detailed Study Mentioning Worthwhile Growth
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Advent of cloud-based delivery mode.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market for the forecast period, 2021 -2028. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.
The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.
Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.
Competitive Prospect:
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them.
This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.
SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.
Modulation Highlights From the Report
In December 2020, Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced the acquisition of ABS Vaccines, thereby expanding its product/service portfolio. The acquisition would strengthen Sterling’s mission to provide an innovative solution that would increase efficiency across the healthcare sector.
The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.
The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud helps in sharing and integrating information from different locations. It also reduces the cost of installation and maintenance.
Consequence research:
An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.
The report further divides the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Purchasing Management Software
Procurement software
Strategic Sourcing Software
Supply Management Software
Capital Purchasing Software
Transportation Management Software
Inventory Management Software
Warehouse Management Software
Implant Management Software
Order Management Software
Consignment Management Software
Tissue Management Software
Hardware
Barcodes & Barcode Scanners
RFID Tags & Readers
Systems
Others
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Radical Features of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report:
The report encompasses Healthcare Supply Chain Management market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry
The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2020 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for lactose-free dairy products
4.2.2.2. Increasing number of lactose-intolerance among the growing population
4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D activities for new product development
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High processing cost
4.2.3.2. Rising demand for dairy-free alternatives
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…!
Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.
