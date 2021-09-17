Global Virtual ICU Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Advanced ICU Care, Banner Health, InTouchhealth, Philips, iMDsoft, UPMC Italy, INTELEICU, TeleICU, INOVA, VISICU, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, Atrium Health, and Capsule Technologies are key identified providers in the market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Virtual ICU Market is likely to observe around 17% growth from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to develop at a rapid rate owing to the rising implementation of remote patient monitoring solutions. Additional influences such as advanced management, better health analysis, and improvised treatment tools will promote the industry growth.







Key Market Insights

The acceptance for virtual ICU is being motivated by the increased preference for remote monitoring to avoid covid-19 virus breakout

The global market is profiting from the rise in patient preference to get treated with minimal contact of outsiders. Better time management, informed decisions, and compatibility are one of the major factors driving the industry growth.

North America and Europe are leading users of this healthcare offering. Availability of digital infrastructure and advancement in the healthcare sector has promoted growth in these regions.

APAC is among the highly lucrative region due to wide target market and increased investment in leading nations such as China, Japan, and India.

Banner Health, Advanced ICU Care, Philips, InTouchhealth, iMDsoft, INTELEICU, TeleICU, INOVA, UPMC Italy, VISICU, Apollo Tele Health Services, Eagle Telemedicine, SOC Telemed, Capsule Technologies, and Atrium Health are leading providers in the industry.





Component Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

Hardware Computer System Communication Lines Physiological Monitors Therapeutic Devices Video Feeds Display Panels

Software

Type Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU)

Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)

Neonatal ICU (NICU)

Pediatric ICU (PICU)

Trauma ICU (TICU)

Psychiatric ICU (PICU)

High-Dependency Unit (HDU)

Others

End-User Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

Payer

Patient

Provider



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

North America

The US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





