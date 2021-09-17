Submit Release
Global Virtual ICU Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Advanced ICU Care, Banner Health, InTouchhealth, Philips, iMDsoft, UPMC Italy, INTELEICU, TeleICU, INOVA, VISICU, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, Atrium Health, and Capsule Technologies are key identified providers in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Virtual ICU Market is likely to observe around 17% growth from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to develop at a rapid rate owing to the rising implementation of remote patient monitoring solutions. Additional influences such as advanced management, better health analysis, and improvised treatment tools will promote the industry growth.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Virtual ICU Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The acceptance for virtual ICU is being motivated by the increased preference for remote monitoring to avoid covid-19 virus breakout
  • The global market is profiting from the rise in patient preference to get treated with minimal contact of outsiders. Better time management, informed decisions, and compatibility are one of the major factors driving the industry growth.
  • North America and Europe are leading users of this healthcare offering. Availability of digital infrastructure and advancement in the healthcare sector has promoted growth in these regions.
  • APAC is among the highly lucrative region due to wide target market and increased investment in leading nations such as China, Japan, and India.
Component Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

  • Hardware
    • Computer System
    • Communication Lines
    • Physiological Monitors
    • Therapeutic Devices
    • Video Feeds
    • Display Panels
  • Software

Type Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

  • Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU)
  • Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)
  • Neonatal ICU (NICU)
  • Pediatric ICU (PICU)
  • Trauma ICU (TICU)
  • Psychiatric ICU (PICU)
  • High-Dependency Unit (HDU)
  • Others

End-User Overview (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

  • Payer
  • Patient
  • Provider

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2026)

North America        

  • The US.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

