Urinalysis Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the Urinalysis diagnostics industry with the advent of portableNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinalysis Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.5% from USD 3.12 billion in 2019 to USD 5.64 billion in 2027. Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient’s health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood. If these substances are present, further analysis of urine and/or blood may be required. Although urinalysis is an effective screening tool, it should not be used in isolation to guide treatment because false positives, for example, nitrites, and false negatives, for example, glucose, can occur if the sample is contaminated or left to stand for too long. Urinalysis is an effective screening tool that can be used to detect systemic diseases and infections. There are a variety of methods of collecting urine specimens and it is essential to ensure that contamination is limited to reduce the potential for inaccurate results. Reagent strips are a quick and easy method for testing urine and can provide valuable information about a patient’s condition.
New technological advances have paved the way for significant progress in automated urinalysis. Quantitative reading of urinary test strips using reflectometry has become possible, while complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology has enhanced analytical sensitivity and shown promise in microalbuminuria testing. Microscopy-based urine particle analysis has greatly progressed over the past decades, enabling high throughput in clinical laboratories. Urinary flow cytometry is an alternative for automated microscopy, and more thorough analysis of flow cytometric data has enabled rapid differentiation of urinary microorganisms. Integration of dilution parameters (e.g., creatinine, specific gravity, and conductivity) in urine test strip readers and urine particle flow cytometers enables correction for urinary dilution, which improves result interpretation. Automated urinalysis can be used for urinary tract screening and for diagnosing and monitoring a broad variety of nephrological and urological conditions; newer applications show promising results for early detection of urothelial cancer. Concomitantly, the introduction of matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) has enabled fast identification of urinary pathogens. Automation and workflow simplification have led to mechanical integration of test strip readers and particle analysis in urinalysis. Over the past two decades, automated urinalysis has undergone remarkable technical progress. Both microscopy- and flow cytometric-based instruments generate reliable results that are clinically useful, and automated test strip reading provides added value. Additional integration of existing technologies may further reduce turn-around times.
Rising prevalence of kidney diseases, implementation of PPACA (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act), and increase in geriatric population are factor propelling the growth of the global urinalysis market. Integrated systems & urinalysis via smartphones and technological advancement present opportunities are boosting the market too. Increase in diabetes cases leads to increased sales of urinalysis dipsticks, disposables, and devices across the globe. However implementation of excise tax on some devices by the U.S. government, stringent regulatory procedures, and the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries are factors hindering the growth of the market.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2027.
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Fully automated urine strip readers and automated urine sediment analyzers which includes UriSed mini and UriSed 2 from 77 Elektronika Kft represent the technologically advanced instruments available in the market
• The large number target population and the observed high, unmet clinical needs in under-developed regions provide the market with a large pool of opportunities for potential growth
• In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.
• Automated and semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers, urine sediment analyzers, and microscopic urine analyzers are the widely used instruments in the urinalysis market
• The rising prevalence of target diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and Urinary Tract Infections and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are expected to drive growth of this market
• North America is dominating the market, with the highest market share of 30.7% in 2018. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue share to the North American as well as global urinalysis market
• The Sediment urinalysis segment is expected to show significant CAGR during the forecast period
• Some of the key market players for this market are Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Instruments
• Consumables
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Biochemical urinalysis
• Sediment urinalysis,
• Pregnancy & fertility tests
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Diagnosis
• Diabetes
• UTI
• Kidney Disease
• Pregnancy
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals & clinics
• Diagnostic laboratories
• Home care settings
• Research laboratories & institutes
