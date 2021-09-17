Press Release on the AU Multidimensional Need Assessment and Technical Mission to Mali from 20 - 25 September 2021

On the authorization of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (DPAPS), in collaboration with the AU Mission in Mali and the Sahel (MISHAEL) is deploying a Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) in the Republic of Mali from September 19 to 25, 2021.

This Multidimensional Mission is part of the Continental Support Program for the Transition process in the Republic of Mali. It complies with the guidelines of the Communiqué of the 1001st meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union of June 10, 2021. It aims to provide technical, diplomatic and financial support to all the fundamental stages of the transitional process in a sustainable manner in order to further consolidate Democracy, the Rule of Law, Peace and Security, guarantees of the stabilization of the Republic of Mali.

The Multidimensional Mission will conduct consultations with the stakeholders of the Republic of Mali on the state and evolution of the Transition process with a view to the holding of the next elections and crisis exit mechanisms. This will allow it to gauge the level of national consensus with regard to the nature of the AU's support in relation to the Government's 2021-2022 Action Plan, on the operationalization of the Transition timetable, in accordance with the 2015 Algiers Peace Agreement.

The Consultation and Needs Assessment Mission will develop a series of complementary cross-cutting actions articulated in a comprehensive support and implementation program for the country, particularly in the areas of: elections, drafting of the Constitution, transitional justice, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR), decentralization and local development and pluralist rule of law.

The Mission will make recommendations to the African Union to allow it a successful, effective and efficient monitoring and multidimensional support while mobilizing the Technical and Financial Partners to better ensure the consolidation of the Malian State in an inclusive, democratic and peaceful manner.