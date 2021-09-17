Industrial Sewing Machines Market Growth Trends Highlighted until to Reach $3,964.2 Million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial sewing machines market size is expected to reach $3,964.2 million in 2027 from $3,163.4 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 50.1% share of the industrial sewing machines market.
Industrial sewing machines are specially designed for large-scale stitching applications of apparel and non-apparel products. They are utilized for production of apparels such as shirts, t-shirts, and jeans as well as non-apparels, including, bags, parachutes, shoes, tarpaulins, and tents. Industrial sewing machines exhibit highly powerful motors, which enable operation for long hours.

Top Manufacturers:

The major players operating in the industrial sewing machines industry include Juki Corporation, AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Dürkopp Adler AG, JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd., SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., and Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

The Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the industrial sewing machines market. China and Japan hold majority of the share in industrial sewing machine production, owing to high focus on sewing machine technologies. However, the countries such as Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh are likely to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of the working class in developing nations drives the growth of apparel industry, which, in turn, propels the growth of industrial sewing machines market.

Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Segments

By Bed Type
• Flat Bed
• Cylinder Bed
• Post Bed
By Application
• Apparel
• Non-apparel

Key Findings Of The Study

• By fabric weight, the medium weight segment dominated the industrial sewing machines market share in 2019.
• On the basis of bed type, the flat bed segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.
• Depending on application, the apparel segment garnered major share of the speaker market in 2019.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

