Outdoor Flooring Market Future Trends and Opportunities Expected to Reach $22.0 Billion by 2027
Outdoor Flooring Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2021-2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global outdoor flooring market size was valued at $16,557.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,070.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Outdoor flooring plays a vital role in improving visual appeal of commercial buildings and infrastructure through innovative landscaping and flooring solutions. Rise in awareness toward outdoor entertainment areas, especially among millennials is anticipated to drive the outdoor flooring market growth in the coming years. Further, rise in adoption of thermally treated woods has gained traction in recent years, owing to its enhanced durability, longer product life, and environment friendly material.
Top Players:
The key players profiled in the outdoor flooring market report include AZEK Company, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, ECORE International, Inc., Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberon, Mats Inc., Mohawk Industries, Tandus Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., The Biltrite Corporation, and Timber Holdings USA.
Global Outdoor Flooring Market Segments:
By Flooring Type
• Non-Resilient
• Resilient
By Construction Type
• New Construction
• Renovation
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging outdoor flooring market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on material, the ceramics segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and wood & laminate is projected to grow at a
significant CAGR during the forecast period.
• By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.
• LAMEA region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the outdoor flooring industry.
outlook of the outdoor flooring industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth outdoor flooring market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
