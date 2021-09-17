Mini Excavators Market: How Top Companies Adapted after COVID-19 Hit Its Business to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027
Mini Excavators Market Development, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mini excavators market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion in 2027 from $9.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Mini excavators are compact and robust construction equipment that facilitate assistance in performing tasks and operations that were earlier suitable for heavy construction equipment or were labor intensive. Hence, mini excavators have large scope of applications among various activities, such as landscaping, digging, loading/unloading, material handling, and demolition across different industries.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3305
Top Manufacturers:
The key players profiled in this report include AB Volvo Group, Caterpillar Inc, Cukurova Ziraat, Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co Ltd, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, and Takeuchi Mfg. Co Ltd.
Global Mini Excavators Market Segments
By Capacity
• More Than 4 Tons
• Less Than 4 Tons
By End-user Industry
• Landscaping & Construction
• Agriculture
• Others
Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3305
The global mini excavators industry is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Key Findings Of The Study
• By capacity, the more than 4 tons segment dominated the global mini excavators market share in 2019.
• On the basis of end-user industry, the landscaping & construction segment is expected to generate high revenue in 2019.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.
Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3305
Why To Select This Report:
• Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive mini excavators view is offered.
• Forecast mini excavators Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
• The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn