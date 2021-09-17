General Lighting Industry Players Increasingly Use Li-Fi Networks For Manufacturing

The Business Research Company’s General Lighting Global Market Report - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery General Lighting Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are increasingly using Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) networks to manufacture general lighting equipment. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-Fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second. Keeping up with the trend, in 2018, VLNComm, a USA based provider of Li-Fi technology, launched its LumiNex LED panel. LumiNex LED panel is a Li-Fi-enabled general lighting luminaire that is capable of providing 108Mbps download speed. In 2018, Philips, a Netherland based electrical provider, announced its own Li-Fi platform. The platform is being used by a French real estate investment company Lcade.

The global general lighting market size is expected to grow from $99.44 billion in 2020 to $102.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The general lighting market is expected to reach $140.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

TBRC’s global general lighting market report is segmented by product type into LED, CFL, LFL, HID, halogens, incandescent, others, by end user into residential, commercial, outdoor, industrial, others, by application into general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, others.

Major players covered in the global general lighting market are Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Acuity Brands, Cree, Inc., Eaton, Bridgelux, Citizens Electronics, OSRAM, Selux Corp, Zumtobel Group AG, Signify Holding, Wipro Lighting, Häfele, Hubbell, Amerlux, Decon Lighting Pvt. Ltd., 3G Lighting, NICOR Lighting, Axis Lighting, Louis Poulsen, Vantage Lighting, v2 Lighting Group, SPI Lighting.

