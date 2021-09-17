Diuretics Market Drivers, Trends, And Growth Forecasts

Diuretics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the National Kidney Foundation Inc, in 2019, about 1 out of every 7 or 15% of the adult population in America have chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The global diuretics market size is expected to grow from $0.82 billion in 2020 to $0.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The diuretics market is expected to reach $1.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major players covered in the global diuretics market are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline, and Roche.

TBRC’s global diuretics market report is segmented by type into osmotic diuretics, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, loop diuretics, thiazides & thiazide-like diuretics, aldosterone antagonists, by application into hypertension, glaucoma, heart failure, kidney stones, by distribution into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, by route of administration into intravenous, oral.

A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology has been developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as a majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (a smaller number of solvents to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability. Nanomerics, a pharmaceutical nanotechnology drug delivery company, is carrying out R&D in this technology by working on MET (Molecule Envelop Technology) Nanoparticles Oral Delivery. Also, in 2020, a Japanese research team from Kumamoto University developed a new nanocarrier drug delivery technology to enhance the drugs, by moving from the blood into the brain.

