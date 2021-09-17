Residential Real Estate Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% to Reach $12,182.1 Billion by 2027
Policies implemented for affordable houses by governments drive the market growth factor.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market includes buying and selling of residential properties such as flats, bungalows, and villas. The residential real estate market is mainly driven by urbanization in developing countries. The major cities in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa among other are rapidly expanding and need more dwelling to accumulate people migrating from different parts of a country.
The residential real estate market size accounted for $8,567.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12,182.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.
The residential real estate market is mainly driven by rise in urbanization in developing countries. In addition, rise in population has led to rise in demand for residential properties. Moreover, several government policies such as Golden Visa, low interest rate on loans, and affordable housing schemes also propel the market growth.
Key Market Players
Arabtec Holding, Christie’s International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, DLF Limited, Engel & Völkers AG, Hochtief Corporation, IJM Corporation Berhad, Lennar Corporation, Pultegroup, Inc., Raubex Group Limited, Savills plc, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, and Vinci.
Key Market Segments
By Budget
Less than $300,000
$300,001 to $700,000
$700,001 to $1,000,000
$1,000,001 to $2,000,000
More than $2,000,000
By Size
Less than 50 square meters
51 to 80 square meters
81 to 110 square meters
111 to 200 square meters
More than 200 square meters
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging residential real estate market trends and dynamics.
In-depth residential real estate market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
