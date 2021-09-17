A New Wave of Cutting-Edge Nutrition at Prime IV St. George

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

IV Hydration Therapy delivers fluids mixed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system.

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IV Hydration Therapy is a low-risk, minimally invasive procedure that is safely administered by our licensed medical staff in a relaxing spa environment. IV Hydration Therapy delivers fluids mixed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system. This enables the body to absorb almost 100% of the nutrients it needs to Live Better, Feel Better and Perform Better. When taken orally, the body’s gastrointestinal tract only digests up to 20% of the vitamin’s potency. In short, getting an IV can be the quickest, most effective way to deliver critical fluids and nutrients throughout your body.

“It is a simple fact that most Americans are not getting enough nutrients from their diet alone,” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV St. George. “Our high-quality drips can increase these nutrient levels in under an hour to get you feeling you’re very best!”

The following are a handful of nutrients that we offer to combat deficiencies:

Magnesium Chloride

----------

Deficiency Symptoms:

- Muscle Cramps, High Blood Pressure, Hypertension

- Anxiety, Depression, Sleep Disorders

Found in the following IV drips:

The Jetsetter, The Weekend Warrior, The Champion, The After Burn, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Glow, The Immunity Armor

Facts:

Approximately half of the Magnesium in the body is found in the bones. The lower levels of Magnesium in a person’s body the more likely you are to develop certain illnesses and diseases.

Magnesium also helps to control neuromuscular activities of the heart and helps to keep the heart beating regularly. It can also help to keep the person’s blood pressure level normal for a period of time. The human body has over three hundred biochemical processes in the body that requires Magnesium.

According to the National Research Council, individuals need between three to four hundred milligrams of Magnesium daily to get the recommended allowances. Statistics show that many individuals do not take the recommended dosages of Magnesium.



Vitamin B-6

----------

Deficiency Symptoms:

- Muscle Pains, Lethargy, Mood Swings

- Depression, Irritability

Found in the following IV drips:

The Skinny Drip, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Glow, The Champion, The Immunity Armor

Facts:

Like the other B Vitamins, Vitamin B-6 helps support adrenal function, plays a large role in the metabolic process, heart health, and helps maintain a healthy nervous system.

Vitamin B-6 is absorbed and then used throughout the body for several different types of functions. It helps support the production of energy by converting food into energy. Great sources of Vitamin B-6 can be found in pork, poultry, fish, bread, eggs, vegetables, peanuts, milk, and potatoes.



Vitamin B-5

----------

Deficiency Symptoms:

- Numbness, Tingling Fingers, Muscle Cramps

- Mental Confusion, Lethargy, Loss of Appetite

Found in the following IV drips:

The Myers’ Cocktail & The Champion

Facts:

Vitamin B-5 is has been known to be beneficial in treating stress and anxiety. It also helps to boost immunity, reduce signs of aging, helps to increase resistance to various types of infections, stimulate physical growth, and promote healing of certain kinds of skin disorders.

Similar to other B vitamins, Vitamin B-5 helps the body break down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates so they can be as energy and in the building and rebuilding of tissues, organs, and muscles. Vitamin B-5, in particular, has several other functions which include synthesizing cholesterol, converting food into glucose, and forming red blood cells.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – St. George (located at 558 East Riverside Drive #104 St. Geroge, UT 84790) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.