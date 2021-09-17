One-Way Valve Market Worth $5,292.4 Million by 2028- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The one-way valves market is majorly driven by growth of industries and construction sectors in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021

One-way valves are the valves that restrict the flow of fluid in only one direction. It further restricts the reversible flow of the fluid by closing the inlet or outlet physically. These types of valves are generally installed in oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater industries to restrict the reverse flow of fluids. These valves are also known as check valves or non-returning valves.

The one-way valves market size accounted for $3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Leading market players in the global One-way valves market include:
• AVK Holding A/S
• DHV Industries
• Emerson Electric Co.
• Flowserve Corporation
• PetrolValves
• Schlumberger Limited
• SPX FLOW, Inc.
• The Weir Group PLC
• Valvitalia SpA
• Velan Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

One-way valves market Segmentation:

By Type
Brass
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Others

By Application
Oil & gas
Power
Chemicals
Water & Wastewater
Pharmaceutical
Others

By Sales Type
New Sales
Aftermarket Sales

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA