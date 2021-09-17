Popular Cosmetologist, Stylist, and Educator Stephanie White Releases Game-Changing Book on Amazon

The book is designed to support aspiring and professional hairstylists in reaching their fullest potential.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairstylist, author, and educator, Stephanie White @hairbyskd , is pleased to announce the official launch of her brand-new book, The Successful Hairstylist: A Guide to Earn 6 Figures Like a Pro Stephanie White is a licensed cosmetologist specializing in the art of haircut and color, hair extensions, and business development. When she is not working as a stylist, Stephanie educates hairdressers on how they can achieve their goals of building and maintaining a yearly six-figure income doing exactly what they love.In her most recent news, however, Stephanie has released her first book entitled, The Successful Hairstylist: A Guide to Earn 6 Figures Like a Pro. In this exciting and game-changing guide, Stephanie supports readers in understanding how to open a successful salon through solid business foundations and mistakes. In an inspirational tone, Stephanie highlights her own struggles along journey to success - and how she became a big name in the industry with a six-figure salary.“First and foremost, what I tell my students is to always be true to yourself and stay motivated to succeed in building your business and brand,” Stephanie says. “Remember that critics do not pay your bills and you are the only driving force to your success.”Along with her new book, Stephanie also offers educational in-person classes where she discusses hair goals, business strategies, social media growth, and assistant teaching to ensure each of her students excel in their pursuits.For more information about Stephanie White and her book, please visit https://hairbyskd.com/ or follow her on @hairbyskd - #hairbyskd.About Stephanie WhiteStephanie White lives in Gilbert, Arizona, where she works as a hairstylist doing what she loves, while being passionate to help others achieve their own dreams. As a stylist, Stephanie offers a broad range of services, including hair extensions, balayage, lived-in color, and dimensional blonde hair artistry, just to name a few.