Pulse Ingredients Market Revenue Analysis | Industry Research Reports Based on Segmentation, Scope, Demand Till 2026

The global Pulse Ingredients Market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulse Ingredients Market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Pulse ingredients are the annual crops that yield between one and 12 grains. The term “pulses” is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains, which segregates them from other vegetable crops which are harvested while still green.
This report on the Pulse Ingredients market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Pulse Ingredients market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.
Key Players:
Key participants include Ingredion, Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, Archer Daniels Midland, The Scoular Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Anchor Ingredients, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse and Best Cooking Pulses.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• Pulses ingredients, including flours and proteins, can be used to add protein and fiber to baked goods—including bread, cookies, and crackers—and can be used to replace egg whites in pasta. Furthermore, pulse ingredients provide many nutritional and labeling benefits, have clean flavor and versatile functions, and can be used in a range of applications.
• Pea protein is highly used in pet food. It is used in formulations at 20-30% level as the highly nutritious protein as a rich source of lysine, arginine and glutamic acid amino acids. These amino acids are critical for active pets to rebuild muscle tissues. The use of pea proteins helps formulators replace meat ingredients while allowing meat the first ingredient in the label.
• New product lines by the companies and health-driven solutions are driving market growth. In March 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company introduced a product line of consistent, high quality, and high performing organic flours, and the company will make use of pulse ingredients and wheat sources for producing these.
• As consumers become increasingly discriminating and health-conscious, they are demanding tasty and convenient foods that provide added nutritional and health benefits. Interest of people in the use of pulse ingredients in food preparations is growing mainly due to their nutritional properties, and because they exhibit good functional properties and are gluten-free.
Market Segmentation:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
• Pulse Flours
• Pulse Starches
• Pulse Proteins
• Pulse Fibers & Grits
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
• Peas
• Chickpeas
• Beans
• Lentils
Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
• Emulsification
• Texturization
• Gelation
• Water-Holding
• Adhesion
• Film Forming
• Blending
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
• Food & Beverages
o Meal & Meal Centers
o Snacks
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Soups, Sauces, and Seasoning
o Processed Fish, Meat, and Egg Products
o Bakery & Confectionery Products
o Others
• Feed
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of the Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
Objective of Studies:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Pulse Ingredients market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Pulse Ingredients market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
