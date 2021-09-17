"Manufacturing Companies Succeed When Management is Truly Focused"
A winning focused formula can last for generations. Boredom & the desire to start something new & exciting has caused angst to the smallest & largest companies
"MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Manufacturing Companies Succeed When Management is Truly Focused"
— Mickey Rosenberg
Each industry has leaders, followers and flops.
The leaders usually have a management team whose direction for their key employees is, "Stay focused on our business model, and we will let you know if and when it's time for change". The followers and flops are those companies that only pay lip service to the word focus.
A winning focused formula can last for generations. Boredom and the desire to start something new and exciting has caused angst to the smallest and largest companies in the world. When someone at Coca Cola said lets change the formula for Coca Cola, it was an exciting venture, but an exciting venture doesn't necessarily equate to a successful venture. It may be exciting to take a winning brand and name a new model car after a family member, exciting doesn't necessarily equate to a successful venture as learned by Ford.
The lesson continues to be learned in a niche manufacturing segment know as Modular Factory Built Steel Jail and Prison Cells.
In as much as terrorism and violent crime continues to be a growth industry, and incarceration will continue to flourish, the need for fast track secure facilities continues to grow. Albeit new and modern designs for classifying dangerous felons in special maximum security housing separately from drug addiction and non violent offenders in normalized sleeping units, the need for these factory built cells is a fascinating phenomenon. "Crimes of Need and Crimes of Greed". In a downturn in an economy, we have crimes of need, and in a thriving economy we have crimes of greed.
For over 40 years the leaders in Modular Factory Built Steel Jail and Prison Cells are those entrepreneurs who stayed focused. The followers and flops are those companies who tried to be everything to everyone and strayed from building the better mousetrap (Cells) to owning and operating the facilities they built. Shipping container companies thought it would be a cake walk, just to slap cell doors on their vacant used shipping containers (not realizing that the industry had promulgated a myriad of stringent standards for confinement), instead of focusing on the shipping container industry.
SteelCell of North America, Inc."The Detention Industry's Recognized Leader In Prefabricated Products" manufactures 1-2-4 Male/Female Jail and Prison Cells, (Minimum to Supermax Classification Units) / Custom modular Police Holding Cells / Transit Police, Court House Cells / State Police Barracks / Dorm Units / Modular Control Solution / Normalized Sleeping Units (Juvenile /Mental Health). Under the leadership of Mike Smith and Ray Handte, they learned from decades of experience not to be steered off course by vendors who told them that they are missing the manufacturing market in security hardware, sink and toilets, gun lockers etc etc etc. The vendors are "focused on sales" not on improving their customers bottom line.
Mike and Ray stayed the course, and now operate the world's largest factory dedicated solely to the manufacture of Modular Factory Built Steel Jail and Prison Cells.
The direction to their team is written in STEEL: "Stay focused on our business model, and we will let you know if and when it's time for change"
Staying focused requires every ounce of mental courage and emotional stamina that leadership can assemble. You make the choice....Leader, follower or flop.
Major Fortune 500 companies are still learning that quote.
