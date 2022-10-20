Former Ray Charles Singer Cynthia Scott Says "Hear it For Yourself"

Cynthia Scott, Dream for One Bright World Cynthia Scott Cynthia Scott, Where Do We Go From Here?

Most people sense that all is not well in the world we live in. And I’ve put these concerns to music … My goal at this time is to try to lift the world with music and art.” — Cynthia Scott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet sultry sounds permeate the air as you tap your toe to the R&B Jazzy rhythm of Cynthia Scott’s music. The passionate singer, songwriter, actress, playwright, educator, and activist encourages listeners to continue on despite the stress and troubles of life. A dynamic vocalist with a sound that bridges the ages, Cynthia’s southern lineage hails from a long line of musicians. Scott was born and raised in El Dorado, Arkansas, to a churchgoing, musical family. In fact, her father was a preacher, and though she is not a gospel singer, you can feel that influence in the intonations and vibrance of her work.

Cynthia’s vocal abilities have graced stages and studios from New York to China. The sought-after singer even had the great honor of working with the genius of Grammy Award-winning artist Ray Charles, as one of his famed Raelette backup singers. Cynthia captures that awe-inspiring time in her one woman play/musical show “One Raelette’s Journey.”

Her warm voice reverberates through the airwaves calling for change, as she cries out for a new day in her upcoming release “Where Do We Go From Here.” The timely and longing lyrics decry the pain of the present with “We’re all looking for answers to what the future holds.” She wants every song she sings from now on to uplifts the mind, body, and spirit. Which is clear from her CD recording Dream For One Bright World. Through her musical declarations, she embodies the personal pain of society by wrapping troubles in a catchy yet thought-provoking tune, to bring a voice to the voiceless.

Often called a “mesmerizing vocalist” by the Chicago Tribune, Scott’s music is just that. Her timeless tunes and effortless vocals draw the listener into a transparent space where it feels like Cynthia is singing for an audience of one. Her passionate expressions fill a void in today’s empty pop music. Cynthia offers an alternative to mindless popular music, instead bringing the listener an ear-tickling tune with a mission.

"Most people sense that all is not well in the world we live in. And I've put these concerns to music … My goal at this time is to try to lift the world with music and art." says Cynthia

The single “Hold on, Stay Strong,” released at the start of the pandemic, reminds us to keep up the fight. It is an anthem of hope for so many who have lost so much during this dire segment of our history. We must be strong and hold it together in the face of such sadness that so many are experiencing. We cannot even depend on those in so-called power to lead us, because their direction is not clear. At every turn we find more and more uncertainty, but still we must hold up our heads and ambulate knowing that a better day is coming, because she repeats “trouble don’t last this too shall pass.”

In every single this seasoned musical talent makes you ponder and reevaluate your life circumstances. Cynthia’s soulful rendering of “Where Do We Go From Here?” which she sang in New York after the Trayvon Martin verdict puts the heart and angst of the community in every refrain. Her heart filled music is found on Spotify and Apple Music.

As an ardent student of the genre Cynthia holds a master degree from Manhattan School of Music NYC. As a professionally trained performer, singer, activist, actress and pastor’s daughter, Cynthia pours her very being into every beat encouraging listeners from coast to coast.

Fans can hear Cynthia live and lively on October 26th at SMOKE Jazz Club in New York City accompanied by pianist, Jeb Patton, bassist Russell Hall, drummer, Willie Jones, and world renowned saxophonist Houston Person. This special night of music is definitely NOT to be missed!

For more information or to book Cynthia Scott, please call 212-491-8782 or Email: info@cynthiascott.com.

