International Pharmaceutical News: OBS Group Completes 6th Acquisition in Pakistan
OBS Group Completes 6th Acquisition in Pakistan. The products acquired belong to various therapeutic classes including anti-infectives + oncology.MIAMI, FL, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
Emily Bergh
Emily@rprfirm.com
518-321-3906
International Pharmaceutical News
OBS Group Completes 6th Acquisition in Pakistan
The products acquired belong to various therapeutic classes including anti-infectives and oncology.
The Harel Group acted as an advisor to OBS
(International Distribution) OBS Group, through its subsidiary AGP Limited, which is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 22 pharmaceutical products from Sandoz AG. These products were previously commercialized in Pakistan under the Sandoz brand. The acquisition of this product portfolio from Sandoz is in line with AGP’s commitment to its shareholders to create value through organic and inorganic growth.
AGP’s existing presence in the anti-infectives segment will be further strengthened with the acquisition of several Sandoz products in the category. Moreover, its oncology division has also been strengthened with the addition of the acquired oncology products. AGP is also planning the introduction of new drugs to complement its existing and the recently acquired product portfolio from Sandoz.
The products acquired belong to various therapeutic classes including anti-infectives and oncology. Some of the well-established brands that have been acquired include Ternelin and Zatofen, with exclusive licences granted for the use of Amoxi-Clav, Azomax and Ospamox in Pakistan in the general medicines category, and Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine in the oncology segment.
This transaction was sourced for OBS by The Harel Group, a business development advisor in the biopharmaceutical, medical devices, diagnostics, and OTC industries. “The Harel Group played an integral role in the closure of this transaction. The group has an excellent network in the global pharma industry and they delivered on all of their promises,” said Mr. Tarek Khan, Chairman of OBS Group.
“We’re very proud to contribute to the successful conclusion of the transaction between OBS and Sandoz," says Mr. Jacob Harel, President of The Harel Group. Harel continues, “Both companies are well recognized in the pharmaceutical industry, locally and globally, and bringing the two companies together will benefit the patients and will support both companies’ business vision in Pakistan."
About OBS Group
OBS Group was formed following the acquisition of Organon Pakistan by Mr. Tarek Khan in 2006. The group has grown rapidly over the years and is now one of the leading pharmaceutical groups in Pakistan, ranked among the top 10 local pharmaceutical groups in the country with four manufacturing facilities and a nationwide presence.
OBS Group specializes in international partnerships and is known for fostering strategic alliances with reputable international firms whose products touch the lives and well-being of people around the world. The acquisition of products from Sandoz is the group’s 6th acquisition since its inception in 2006. Over the years, OBS Group has acquired brands and manufacturing facilities of renowned companies including Organon, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Schering Plough, AGP, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and now Sandoz. The group has also formed partnering arrangements with companies like Mylan, Santen, Vifor, and Alliance Pharmaceuticals among others.
About AGP Limited
AGP Healthcare is one of the most renowned pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, offering a range of pharmaceutical products in Gynaecology, Paeds, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology, Hepatology, and Oncology.
AGP Healthcare was initiated as a joint venture between Eli Lilly and Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals in Pakistan, which was subsequently acquired by OBS Group in 2014. Following the acquisition by OBS Group, focus was given towards growth, efficiencies and productivity which resulted in significant improvements to the business. Over the years, AGP Limited has partnered with many renowned companies including Eli Lilly, Alcon, Mylan, Osmopharm, Dr. Kade, UCB, and Alliance Pharmaceuticals.
About The Harel Group
The Harel Group is a trusted and well-known business development advisory firm that has a wide global network in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry. The group connects pharmaceutical and medical device companies around the world facilitating win-win business transactions like licensing, distribution, acquisitions, and divestitures. The Harel Group’s team is composed of industry professionals with more than 200 years of combined experience in the pharmaceutical industry and represents great cultural diversity. The group is committed to delivering results fast and effectively while adhering to ethical business practices.
Contact:
OBS Group
Muhammad Kamran Mirza, Executive Director
Email: kamran.mirza@obs.com.pk
Tel: +92-21-111-247-247
Website: www.agp.com.pk
The Harel Group
Flora Ma, Senior Consultant
Email: flora_ma@harelconsulting.com
Tel: +1.908.392.0498
Website: www.theharelgroup.com
Emily Bergh Emily@rprfirm.com
R Public Relations
+1 518-321-3906
email us here