Gov. Ricketts Hosts Margaret Byfield on "The Nebraska Way" Podcast

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Listen to episode twenty-six of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 26th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Margaret Byfield, Executive Director of American Stewards of Liberty.  During the episode, Byfield discusses President Joe Biden’s radical plan to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land and water by 2030 and what states are doing to push back on it.

 

Byfield serves as executive director of American Stewards of Liberty, a private property rights organization founded in 1992.  American Stewards works directly with local communities to help protect the continued use of natural resources for the production of food, fiber, and energy as well as to ensure access to the land.

 

Margaret is a natural resource policy expert.  She was raised on a large cow-calf operation in Central Nevada, which became subject of the landmark takings case, Hage v. United States.  Being thrust into property rights issues at a young age, she continues to fight for landowners across the nation.  She writes the Liberty Matters News Service along with her husband, Dan Byfield, CEO of American Stewards.

 

Listen to episode 26 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

