Gov. Ricketts Declares State Will Permanently Fly the POW/MIA Flag

Gov. Ricketts signs the Executive Order for POW/MIA flags to be permanently displayed at State-managed properties.

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order declaring that the POW/MIA flag must be displayed at all State Building Division (SBD) managed properties that display the flag of the United States of America.

“During my administration, the State of Nebraska has worked to become the most veteran- and military-friendly state in the nation,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Flying the POW/MIA flag at state buildings is another significant way that we can honor our brave military men and women, especially those who never returned home. With today’s executive order, we proclaim that Nebraska will never let our missing service members be forgotten.”

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) estimates that more than 80,000 American service members remain unaccounted for since World War II. The DPAA Offutt Laboratory recently played a significant role in identifying our nation’s missing heroes. In July of 2020, the remains of 28 unidentified service members from a C-17 Globemaster III were transferred from the European theater to be analyzed by the DPAA Offutt Laboratory team.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nebraska made an official request that the POW/MIA flag be permanently displayed at SBD-managed properties. Starting tomorrow, September 17, 2021, the POW/MIA flag will be displayed at all SBD-managed properties that display the flag of the United States of America.

Full text of the executive order can be found here. A short video of Gov. Ricketts signing the order is available by clicking here.