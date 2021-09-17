UpTradeit.com Releases Used iPhone Sales Report 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- UpTradeit.com releases the Sales Report of Used iPhone based on its market data and research insights from Jan to Jun 2021. iPhone 8 is the champion among all the iPhone models with a 25% market share. iPhone X comes in 2nd place, followed by iPhone XR.
While many are excited about the new iPhone, more and more people are choosing to upgrade to an "older" iPhone model instead of the latest and the newest. According to IDC (https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS47258521), 55 million used phones were sold in North America in 2020. That number is expected to grow to 95 million by 2024.
"iPhone 8 was above $200 last year but quickly dropped below $200 this year. The price is a key driver to push iPhone 8 to become the top model in the used iPhone market. It’s also the latest model for people who love Touch ID.” said Marco Mai, Head of Operations and Marketing at UpTradeit.com. “2017 was a legendary year for iPhone. Both iPhone 8 and X launched in 2017 are at the top of the used phone market.”
Top 5 Used iPhone Models:
1) iPhone 8 - 25%
2) iPhone X - 20%
3) iPhone XR - 15%
4) iPhone 8 Plus - 9%
5) iPhone 11 - 6%
For more information, visit https://www.uptradeit.com.
About UpTradeit.com:
UpTradeit.com is an online marketplace to sell and buy used smartphones. All phones are certified and listed with actual phones, inspection notes, and background checks.
Marco Mai
