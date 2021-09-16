Submit Release
African Development Bank's SEFA provides $1 million to kick off modernization of Africa's Hydropower Fleet

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) (https://bit.ly/3tZp0eB) has approved a $1 million grant for modernization of Africa’s aging hydropower fleet.

The grant will fund the mapping and evaluation of African hydropower facilities’ rehabilitation needs. It will also support the preparation of modernization works for two pilot facilities to a bankable stage, a move expected to add 200 MW in generation capacity, create 150 jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 300 kilotons of CO2 annually. The modernization of hydropower stations is an opportunity to increase generation capacity at low-cost, and with relatively short lead-times and minimal environmental impact.

Modern hydropower plays a key role for Africa’s energy transition, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and anchoring larger shares of Variable Renewable Energy sources. This transformative program under SEFA’s Green Baseload component will specifically capitalize on the significant market opportunity for rehabilitation of Africa’s existing hydropower plants, said Dr. Daniel Schroth, Acting Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the African Development Bank.

The African Development Bank manages SEFA. The project is fully aligned with the Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa, which aims to provide universal access to energy for Africans and prioritizes low-carbon technologies that harness the continent’s hydro, solar, geothermal and wind resources.

The program will be implemented in partnership with the International Hydropower Association (IHA) (www.hydropower.org), which has participated in similar initiatives in Asia and South America. Alex Campbell, IHA’s Head of Research and Policy said, “We are delighted to support the African Development Bank in this important and urgent project to modernize Africa’s hydropower fleet.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Olufemi Terry Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: o.terry@afdb.org

Technical Contact: Joao Duarte Cunha SEFA Coordinator j.cunha@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 34 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org.

