World's First Digital Habits Coach Touts Digital Detox Solutions that Free Up 100 Hours a Month

Researchers have found that Americans check their phones a whopping 262 times per day — that is one glance every 5.5 minutes. This beguiling time-waster drains us of energy, causing mental fatigue and a host of stress-induced ailments. Every beep, blip, and tweet of the phone arouses brain cells into a state of overstimulation, like a shot of adrenaline. Phone addiction is akin to a double latte, with most of us needing a fix every few minutes.

Meet Tommy Sobel, the world’s first digital habits coach, who has the key to kicking the smartphone habit. In his upcoming new book “Phone Smart: How to Break Unwanted Phone Habits, Reclaim 100 Productive Hours Each Month & Enjoy Way More Time Off,” Tommy shares proven methods to shake compulsive phone overuse and get more out of life, for good.

Sobel, founder of a grassroots community called Brick, throws pop-up events all over the world where attendees go through a much-needed digital detox. At Tommy’s well-known phone-free getaways in majestic spots like Ojai and Joshua Tree, he invites attendees to give up their devices so they can reconnect with themselves and others immersed in the beauty of the natural world.

Reports show 80% of people over 18 years old swipe their phones in the first 10 minutes of the day, before their feet hit the ground in the morning. According to the Hollywood Reporter, attendees rave, “Brick gives people agency and permission to turn off their devices and be present with each other,” says DJ Chris Holmes, who added, “It helps break us out of our constant state of fight or flight and remember what it’s like to be human.”

As a former assistant to Steven Spielberg and New Media Creative Executive at Amblin Partners, Tommy knows what it takes to entice moviegoers, and now he is using his visual know-how to bring peace and fulfillment to people attached to their phones. Whether checking emails, scrolling through social media, or playing games, Tommy knows the science behind the “persuasive technology” that draws viewers into the web of cell phone addiction. Now he is breaking the unending cycle of clicks, swipes and pings, to move us beyond the monkey-brain instincts to a realm of productive day and peaceful sleep.

This fall, distracted smartphone owners can take it a step further with an entirely new solution from Tommy. In “The 30-Day Break Your Phone Addiction Challenge”, overwhelmed high-achievers will learn “The unconventional method top-performers use to free up 20 hours a week, (without deleting social media or switching to a flip phone).” Through this brand new offering, customers will “go to bed feeling accomplished, and have more depth and presence in life” says Sobel.

Sobel wants digital devotees to realize that their phone, when turned off, is simply no more than a ‘brick’ — Instead, he offers a glimpse of a life with less screen time and more time living. A life of presence, joy and natural wonder.

You can find more information about the “Phone Smart” book, the “30 Day Break Your Phone Addiction Challenge” and upcoming Brick retreats at www.gobricknow.com.

