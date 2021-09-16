Athena Continues Exclusive Partnership with Way To Grow

Athena, a vertically integrated formulator, manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer blends designed for commercial cultivators announces their continued partnership with Way To Grow, a Fort Collins, Colorado-headquartered chain of hydroponic and organic gardening supply stores.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena is distributed exclusively in Colorado by Way To Grow and their five locations; Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, Central Denver, and North Denver. The Way To Grow team exemplifies trust with growers throughout the state of Colorado and prides themselves in providing excellent customer service, extensive hydroponics knowledge, and specialty commercial producer services. “We are grateful for our strategic partnership with Athena and the shared mission to put the success of growers first. It is our pleasure to offer Athena as a leader in plant nutrition and garden health. We’re excited to continue expanding our brands together in offering premium products and services.” said Corey Inniss – Founder of Way To Grow.



Athena values their relationship with Hydrostores throughout the nation and across other countries. Building an exclusive partnership and successfully implementing their nutrient program into the respected Colorado market and outward to the Colorado cultivators in alignment with Way To Grow, bridges any gaps in service, availability, and knowledge in all aspects. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Way to Grow in the Colorado market. Their renewed focus on supporting commercial growers aligns deeply with our mission to provide the best fertilizer and pest control solutions to cultivators with fast delivery and exceptional customer service.” Stated Robert Schneider, General Manager of Athena.



As the Colorado cultivation market continues to progress, Athena looks forward to working closely with Way To Grow in order to offer only the best nutrients and services to the network of cultivators located in Colorado.



About Athena



Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena Products was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.



Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run. www.athenaproducts.com



About Way To Grow



Way to Grow was founded in 2003 with a simple plan of providing organic and hydroponic gardeners with a thoughtfully curated selection of products and an extraordinary level of customer service. In addition to five Colorado locations (Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Central Denver, North Denver) it has a division specialized in servicing commercial growers. For more information, please visit https://waytogrow.net.



For more information, please contact:

press@athenaproducts.com

844-333-1818