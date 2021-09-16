MEXC Global Sets to Uplift DuckDAO in a Long-term Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Global is proud to announce its partnership with the promising young project DuckDAO . The platform is making dreams come true for young crypto startups by providing them with a chance to grow.



The project’s portfolio keeps on booming while maintaining partnerships that will progress its objectives. The innovative incubator supports a community system for complete trust with its users. It boasts as the first crypto community-based incubator eliminating the need and constraints of venture capital.

For you wondering what venture capital is, it is an investor provision of private equity for startups, which show long-term potential. However, the process is long and highly depends on whether the investors have faith in your project.

DuckDAO brings a decentralized approach to funding and holds the hand of young projects until they list on exchanges. Moreover, it ensures it provides future advice even after the project stands on its own.

As very well described by DuckDAO spokesperson, "We are on a path to a successful joining of both platforms on different fronts. There is more to come in the coming months and we cannot wait to share it with our large community.”

Expected Benefits on Both Ends

Both MEXC Global and DuckDAO wish to improve the functionality of their ecosystems and what they want to offer. According to the DuckDAO team, both companies will provide an extensive collaboration on different issues.

The incubator is working on an outreach program that will boost MEXC Global’s ecosystem significantly. Additionally, the renowned exchange will take advantage of DuckDAO’s innovative ecosystem and community.

DuckDAO will be listing its coin DuckDAO Dime (DDIM) on MEXC Global. The coin will have a chance to thrive in the exchange’s scalable network while additionally taking advantage of its user base. As a result, both platforms expect unprecedented value growth and liquidity for the coin shortly; however, they are yet to confirm the actual listing dates.

A spokesperson from DuckDAO clearly underlined the fact that "This strategic partnership will open many doors for both organizations across Europe and Asia and enable both of them to grow deeper roots in the crypto industry. We are very excited about what is to come."

MEXC Continues Making Strategic Partnerships

As seen in a recent article, 2021 has been the best year for MEXC Global in terms of achievements, collaborations, CSRs, Improvements and overall growth.

MEXC Global not only caters to the global financial market’s needs but also the environment. Moreover, it is renowned for its advanced crypto-related services and impressive trading volumes of over $500M as well as for its strategic partnerships forged with some of the most promising blockchain projects.

