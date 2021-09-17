VisibilityOne unveils the worlds first SaaS monitoring solution for MS Teams users

Pathview of remote collaboration user Desktop console view of hybrid user Document Center view

With the world in the midst of a pandemic, bringing remote Microsoft Teams users into the purview of IT will help revolutionize the troubleshooting process.

VisibilityOne is unprecedented in the management and monitoring of hybrid collaboration technologies like MS Teams and Zoom, vis-a-vis the brick and mortar collaboration rooms on the corporate campus.” — Von Bedikian

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisibilityOne unveils the world’s first SaaS video conference monitoring app that includes remote users of Microsoft Teams!“Through an innovative breakthrough in the monitoring of disparate collaboration technologies, we have a unique opportunity to bring calm to the chaos of the hybrid workforce between stay-at-home users of Teams and the plethora of video conferencing devices at the corporate campus,” said Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne.“With the world in the midst of a pandemic, bringing remote Microsoft Teams users into the purview of IT will help revolutionize the troubleshooting process. Until now IT teams were challenged when it came to resolving remote collaboration issues whether they be with the remote user’s laptop, network, USB devices, WIFI network, or video conferencing app. Yes, there are separate tools for each of those specific areas, but only VisibilityOne enables IT support teams, to correlate the faults and events surrounding these disparate technologies into one UI, and no other tool can address the nearly half a billion stay at home remote users of Microsoft Teams and Zoom , only VisibilityOne’s exclusive SaaS application allows you to do so”.Unlike traditional monitoring software that relies on limited SNMP traps or UC infrastructure to generate reports, VisibilityOne harnesses the power of its patented solution to deliver rich data in real-time whether it's a conference room on-premise or a hybrid worker at home.UC&C monitoring has been positioned as a mission-critical tool for large enterprises.IT support teams need to ensure uptime for their collaboration practice; from the network to video conferencing applications, to end-user and appliance troubleshooting, now more than ever, it's easy to see why VisibilityOne has risen as a top monitoring solution for IT teams and MSP’s that service distributed and blended organizations. "The VisibilityOne solution is a major step forward in the remote management of collaboration technologies," said Von Bedikian, Co-Founder of VisibilityOne. "Our solution is critical in expanding the capabilities for IT support teams, whether they’re working for a managed service provider in a NOC or behind a help desk of a local enterprise. Our application is designed with both types of customers in mind. In either case, we can reduce the average time to resolution by over 90%. How is that possible? In some cases, our patented self-healing feature can find and resolve issues on its own before the user can even open a ticket.” VisibilityOne is always free for monitoring up to 1000 standard users and 50 Advanced Monitoring users. Our solution is suitable for monitoring in many industries and is easy to enable. A variety of customers from various sectors benefit today by having reduced support costs, decreased time to resolution, and improved agility by focusing on what they do best: running their business. You can evaluate VisibilityOne without any obligation for up to 30 days by visiting our website and registering today.For more information about VisibilityOne, visit http://www.visibility.one About VisibilityOneVisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, operating environments. VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application to provide these same insights to remote users of Zoom and Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view.

