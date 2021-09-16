Derani Yachts Announces Delivery of the First Horizon FD90 Motoryacht in Southeast Asia

The 20th hull of the popular model is the first delivered to Southeast Asia.

PHUKET, THAILAND, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derani Yachts is delighted to announce the delivery of the first Horizon FD90 Skyline motoryacht in Southeast Asia. Hull #20 of Horizon’s popular Fast Displacement (FD) series was delivered on schedule to its new owner last month.Christened “Tyee”, the tri-deck motoryacht measures 27.45 metres with a 7.11 metre beam and an internal volume of 185 gross tonnage. She features a five-stateroom layout with the master bedroom forward on the main deck and an enclosed full width skyline configuration.White oak and walnut feature as the main woods throughout the interior, and the elegant yet minimalist décor is further distinguished by floor-to-ceiling windows and white ash flooring.Additional entertaining spaces are found on the upper decks, which feature dedicated sunbathing areas and al fresco dining as well as an enclosed skyline with a wenge wood games table.Accommodations for six crew members are situated aft of the engine room housing the twin CAT C18A engines of 1,136hp each. A FD90 can reach a top speed of 19.4 knots, cruising comfortably around a speed of 10-12 knots with a range of 1,700 miles at 10 knots"We are very pleased to have had the pleasure of selling and delivering the Horizon FD90 to very experienced yacht owners.” says Håkan Lange, managing director of Derani Yachts. “The owner’s active involvement in the build process has enhanced the final product and also getting the boat customized for the intended usage - a process that Horizon Yacht excels in doing - has allowed them to pack everything into Tyee that normally you would only find in much larger yachts.”The FD90 is enormous in terms of volume onboard for her length, and with her unique and fuel-efficient hull and extended fuel tanks, Tyee will be cruising throughout Southeast Asia in utmost comfort and will undoubtably create a lot of interest.Construction of Tyee began in 2019 and is the first Horizon FD90 sold in the region by Derani Yachts and represents a global expansion for the Taiwanese brand.For more information about Derani Yachts, please visit https://www.derani-yachts.com About the CompanyDerani Yachts is a leading yacht brokerage with regional brand representation based in Phuket. The company are the appointed dealers for Horizon Yacht in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore and have a selected range of internationally recognized leading boat brands for clients across Southeast Asia.