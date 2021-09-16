Clean Group Sydney Offers Professional COVID Cleaning Services in Sydney with Certification

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney is pleased to announce that they are offering professional COVID cleaning services in Sydney NSW with certification. This certification is vital because it confirms that a particular office space or commercial premises has been cleaned in accordance with the guidelines set by Safe Work Australia (SWA). It is important to note that they don’t use disinfectant fogging because SWA doesn’t recommend it for general use against COVID. That is why they use a combination of the most up-to-date electrostatic technology equipment and SWA’s recommendation of clean and disinfect.

“With the COVID Cleaning Certification we provide, you can get fast and easy approval from the Health Department to reopen your business after COVID-19,” explains Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney. “Once our COVID Deep Cleaning has been completed at your worksite, office space or commercial area that has been exposed to COVID-19, Clean Group issues a Checklist and Certification so you can quickly and easily get approval from the appropriate government health department to reopen your business. Clean Group is providing Cleaning & Disinfection in Accordance with Health Department Requirements for Reopening the Business.”

They want to emphasize that professional COVID cleaning is different from simply disinfecting. This is because the Clean Group Sydney cleaning technicians will perform the cleaning tasks in compliance with the standards set by SWA for deep cleaning any area that has been exposed to COVID-19. The COVID cleaning services that they offer include commercial, offices, medical centres, childcare centres, warehouses, work vehicles, cars, Strata, trucks, and vans.

For disinfecting, they use their proprietary electrostatic virus shield application technology that combines the use of a highly effective electrostatic sprayer with a disinfecting chemical that has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The electrostatic spraying machine that they use is designed to transmit electrically charged particles of the disinfecting chemical. These charged particles will then cover the surface that is sprayed. This is more effective than the use of regular spraying equipment, which may miss some surfaces, such as under the chair armrest and hard-to-reach places. With the electrostatic sprayer, the disinfectant particles are positively charged, which means they are naturally attracted to the negatively charged surfaces.

Meanwhile, there are various reasons why the COVID cleaning services provided by Clean Group Sydney stands out among the crowd. These include: their provision of disinfection services that are in compliance with safety and health guidelines; their use of hospital-grade disinfectants that are effective against COVID-19; their proprietary electrostatic virus shield application technology that can get rid of up to 99 percent of germs, including coronavirus; their experience in serving quality-focused companies; provision of free on-site evaluation of cleaning requirements and a free quote; their highly trained cleaners who are experts in their field; and 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Clean Group Sydney uses high-tech cleaning equipment to provide a much faster and more effective cleaning service. For example, they utilize the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner. This high-tech vacuum cleaner allows them to make sure that the indoor air quality is at a level that is not harmful to the health of the people who regularly occupy the office space or commercial premises. This will prevent them from inhaling pollutants in the air that can cause asthma attacks and other allergic reactions.

They also use the i-mop floor scrubber, which is an advanced cleaning tool that allows for quick cleaning of floors and other surfaces compared to the use of a wet mop. The i-mop floor scrubber has twin counter-rotating brushes that can result into 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. It has colour-coded accessories to ensure that cross-contamination is avoided. Preventing cross-contamination is especially important for COVID cleaning. The suction technology of the i-mop floor scrubber is so powerful that a drier and cleaner floor can be achieved in much less time.

When in need of professional COVID cleaning Sydney businesses can check out the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

