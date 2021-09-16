Questex Announces Pandora as the Official Music Partner for Digital Pharma East and the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards

/EIN News/ -- The Happy Fits to play a special concert honoring the Awards finalists



NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex announces that Pandora has signed on as the Official Music Partner for the upcoming Digital Pharma East and Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards events. Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, will gather the pharma marketing community in-person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia September 28–30, 2021. The 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards will take place in conjunction with Digital Pharma East and winners will be revealed at a gala dinner on September 29.

As the Official Music Partner, Pandora will provide a variety of experiences for attendees at the events, culminating in a special performance from The Happy Fits on the evening of September 29. In addition, Pandora will provide curated music experiences through the events and will be the official sponsor of the Cocktail Reception on September 29. Digital Pharma East attendees will also be able to enjoy Pandora Sound Experience pods on the exhibit floor.

“We’re excited to partner once again with Pandora. Research has shown that music has an impact on one’s health and well-being, which is a top priority for the life sciences industry,” commented Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events. “We are thrilled that The Happy Fits will perform a special concert to help us celebrate the most innovative people and companies in our industry. We look forward to reuniting the life sciences community in-person later this month.”

Across three days, Digital Pharma East will provide a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma and biotech companies. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

Hundreds of attendees are signed up for the in-person experience, including representatives from AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda and more.

To attend the Digital Pharma East conference and the Awards dinner, click here.

