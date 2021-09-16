NCIDC HAS DERMOSCOPY CRITERIA REVIEW FOR MEMBERSHIP AND GUESTS
NC Independent Dermatology Collaboration
The NCIDC was pleased to have the Robert Johr, M.D, present a dermoscopy criteria review.CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of North Carolina Triangle area’s independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.
The organization, the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together more than 28 providers of dermatology care spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a larger clinically integrated system — such as through their participation in the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, member physician practices will lower costs, all while providing high quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust. — all without sacrificing their independence.
The goal of the member physicians is simple: take the best care of their patients, while doing so in an environment that allows them to adapt to and benefit from evolving healthcare models. The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative allows member groups to unlock the benefits of belonging to a clinically integrated group while preserving the advantages of providing independent, tailored care that each of their patient communities have come to enjoy.
The founding members of the Collaborative in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offers a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
The collaboration is offering a clinical presentation September 16 by Robert Johr, MD on dermoscopy criteria review. Dr. Johr will help the Collaboration boost their quality metrics through the sharing of clinical criteria for dermoscopy.
Dermoscopy is a noninvasive method that allows the in vivo evaluation of colors and microstructures of the epidermis, the dermoepidermal junction, and the papillary dermis not visible to the naked eye. These structures are specifically correlated to histologic features. The identification of specific diagnostic patterns related to the distribution of colors and dermoscopy structures can better suggest a malignant or benign pigmented skin lesion. The use of this technique provides a valuable aid in diagnosing pigmented skin lesions. Because of the complexity involved, this methodology is reserved for experienced clinicians.
H Parker Eales
NCIDC
+1 9193034053
email us here