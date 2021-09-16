World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency ndau Added to Messari Registry

The popular platform added the asset as it continues to gain traction among investors

/EIN News/ -- Douglas, Isle of Man, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ndau, the world’s first adaptive digital currency, has been included in Messari’s vetted registry of blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. The leading website now features contextualized data and analytics for the currency and its adaptive DeFi economy. Regular updates on the project are expected.

As one of the most used research tools in the blockchain industry, Messari brings important awareness about ndau. The platform’s users will learn about its vast array of use cases including institutional and retail storage, diversification and risk mitigation, escrow, protection against inflation, and a more reliable source of collateral for smart contracts. They will also count on reliable information on the asset’s performance as an adaptive store of value.

“Messari’s large audience will now have access to key information about ndau’s role as an adaptive digital currency. It’s exciting to know that traders, investors, and enthusiasts who use the platform daily will become aware of the advantages ndau offers as an alternative store of value and its staking program. Generally speaking, the industry is catching on to the fact that ndau is the right asset for the Early Majority phase of blockchain adoption.” – Rob Frasca, Director, Oneiro.

Attention around ndau has increased in past months due to the fact that the price of ndau captures the value in the overall market while disincentivizing sell-offs in the event of a market downturn. This is possible because the network relies on built-in monetary policy that embeds these features, making it different from other attempts at an adaptive currency. ndau is paced along real-time demand yet continuously builds a reserve that supports its price floor. The asset is therefore able to avoid being pegged to any fiat currency while still being an ideal store of value.

The currency also counts on an Ecosystem Alignment Incentive (EAI), a staking program that rewards long-term holders directly with up to 15 percent in annual staking yields. These are distributed directly to their wallets, without giving custody to third-party service providers. An uncommon practice among other Proof-of-Stake networks.

Going forward, Messari users will also be updated on ndau’s plans for Wrapped ndau. The new asset will be tradeable and have the ability to be staked on different DEXs and on popular DeFi platforms, making ndau more accessible to users on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain ecosystems.

About ndau

ndau is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro as a true long term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi solution on the Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on ndau, please visit: www.ndau.io.

About Messari

Messari is the industry’s leading market intelligence company focused on the digital asset ecosystem. The company’s tools and research solutions provide customers with actionable insights to confidently make decisions in the fast-moving crypto-asset space. Since its inception in 2017, Messari has built strong relationships with the industry’s top thinkers, investors, and builders from today’s most promising projects.

