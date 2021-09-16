9th Annual Teal Toes Attendees will be treated to a day of fun and pampering in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness
On September 21, St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) will host their 9th annual Teal Toes with raffles, prizes, and treats for attendees.
St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Photo and Video Opportunity Available at the 9th Annual Teal Toes for SLOCA
Attendees will be treated to a day of fun and pampering in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September
What: St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) will host their 9th annual Teal Toes for SLOCA, in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month in September. There will be raffles, prizes, and treats throughout the day for attendees.
Attendees are encouraged to choose a teal color (the color of ovarian cancer awareness) for their pedicure (although teal is not required!) to show their support. Appointments are strongly suggested as time slots fill up quickly. Attendees can make an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f094caaa829a2f85-teal4; payment is due at time of service.
Each year, the event raises more than $5,000 to fund ovarian cancer research.
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 21, 2021
Where: Nail Pro in Des Peres, located at 12119 Manchester Rd. St. Louis, MO
Why: A woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 23 minutes. Throughout the months of September and October, SLOCA will be hosting events that serve as an invitation to community members, and women in particular, to attend and learn about common symptoms and the impact of ovarian cancer locally, nationally, and globally. The organization aims to double down on education and outreach through events and community engagement in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September.
Who: St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that is committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors. SLOCA was founded in 2002 by seven women battling ovarian cancer, alongside their oncology nurses. Over the last 19+ years, SLOCA has educated over 60,000 people in ovarian cancer awareness through local health fairs and community events, invested $540,000 in funding research for ovarian cancer, and connected with 500 local medical students through its Survivors Teaching Students Program. SLOCA also provides ovarian cancer support groups, peer to peer support opportunities, a patient need fund, and additional resources for women and families touched by ovarian cancer. For more information, call 314-966-7562 or visit sloca.org.
