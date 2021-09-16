Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Share, Demand, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2028
The study methodologies used to examine the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market size reached USD 14.88 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to reduce costs of in-house big data infrastructure. Rising demand for big data as a service solution to improve decision-making abilities and Return On Investment (ROI) is also expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. Increasing usage of social media analytics is expected to boost global big data as a service (BDaaS) market growth going ahead.
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.
Major players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google LLC, Cloudera, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., and SAP SE
In February 2021, Infinity Works Consulting Limited acquired by Accenture plc. Accenture Cloud First's cloud delivery and innovation capabilities in the UK will be strengthened and expanded as a result of this acquisition.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Emergen Research has segmented the global big data as a service (BDaaS) market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Services
Solution
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Data-as-a-Service
Hadoop-as-a-Service
Data Analytics-as-a-Service
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
IT & Telecom
Retail & Consumer Goods
Government
Others
This all-encompassing report on the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market comprises of an executive summary that briefly describes the overall market, its drivers, restraints, prominent segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive summary is distinctly explained in the report through individual chapters. The chapters comprise of precise calculations demonstrated through charts and graphs.
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
