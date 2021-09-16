Dental 3D Printing Market Scope, High Demand, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2028
Emergen Research
The study methodologies used to examine the Dental 3D Printing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand to treat these conditions. Dental 3D printing allows for faster treatment, rapid recovery, and excellent outcomes as 3D printed dental parts and teeth can be accurately produced and engineered for the specific needs of each patient. The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.
This report on the global Dental 3D Printing Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Dental 3D Printing market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Dental 3D Printing market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Dental 3D Printing industry to give an overall analysis.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Dental 3D printing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of 3D printing technology in the medical sector and rising demand for cosmetic dental care. In addition, presence of leading market players in providing dental 3D printing solutions and increasing investment in R&D activities is supporting market growth.
Key players in the market include Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Materials
Equipment
Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Selective Laser Sintering
Vat Photopolymerization
PolyJet Printing
Fused Deposition Modelling
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Orthodontics
Prosthodontics
Implantology
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Hospitals & Clinics
Laboratories
Research Institutes
This all-encompassing report on the global Dental 3D Printing market comprises of an executive summary that briefly describes the overall market, its drivers, restraints, prominent segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive summary is distinctly explained in the report through individual chapters. The chapters comprise of precise calculations demonstrated through charts and graphs.
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Dental 3D Printing market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Dental 3D Printing market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Dental 3D Printing market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Dental 3D Printing market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Dental 3D Printing market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Dental 3D Printing market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
