Global Isoflavones Market to Garner $1.70 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global isoflavones market generated $975.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.70 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and menopausal issues, surge in geriatric population, and rise in demand for fortified food due to increase in health consciousness among consumers have boosted the growth of the global isoflavones market. However, less efficiency compared to alternatives and strict regulatory requirements hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing market and developments in technology are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic increased consumer awareness regarding importance of healthy diet and supplements that consists of isoflavones. Thus, the demand for isoflavones increased drastically since the outbreak.

However, the lockdown regulations imposed in several countries disrupted the supply chain, which hampered the manufacturing of such dietary supplements and increased the raw material prices.

The report segments the global isoflavones market on the basis of source, application, form, and region.

Based on source, the red clover segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the soy segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the market.

On the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceuticals segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The report offers an analysis of the global isoflavones market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The global isoflavones market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill, DSM, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF), Shanghai Freemen, International Flavors and Fragrances, Bio-gen Extracts, Nexira Inc., SK Bioland, Sikko Industries, Herbo Nutra, BioMax, and NutraScience Labs.

