Green Technology and Sustainability Market Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2028
Emergen Research
The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast periodSUREY, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Green Technology and Sustainability industry for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.
Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.
Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global green technology and sustainability market in 2020. Increasing preference among consumers in countries in the region towards renewable sources of energy such as solar panels, wind turbines, and solar heating to minimize greenhouse gas emissions is boosting demand for green technologies in North America.
Key players in the market include General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Digital Twin
Artificial Intelligence & Analytics
Blockchain
Cybersecurity
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Green building
Crop Monitoring
Carbon footprint management
Forest Monitoring
Air and Water Pollution
Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring
Water Purification
Weather monitoring and forecasting
Others
Qualitative approach to examine the industry standards, regulations and opportunities prominent vendors can bank on says a lot about the Green Technology and Sustainability market position in years to come. Researchers behind the study brings in the best of both primary and secondary research techniques in order to obtain market specific estimates for recent investments, product sales, profit and gross margin. These values that mainly based on the total revenue garnered by the product manufacturers are explained through various resources such as illustrations.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
The Green Technology and Sustainability report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.
Table of content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application
4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Green Technology and Sustainability
4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Green Technology and Sustainability
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continued…
