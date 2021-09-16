E-learning Market in Asia Expected to Tank $162.15 Billion by 2030, Says AMR

Remote learning trends enforced by the pandemic and rise in adoption of smartphone and cellular technology are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia E-learning market. Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the market. The shutdown of colleges, schools, and other learning mediums during COVID-19 pandemic created multiple opportunities for e-learning, thereby increasing its adoption among the people.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia E-learning/online Learning market was estimated at $38.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $162.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Remote learning trends enforced by the pandemic and rise in adoption of smartphone and cellular technology are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia E-learning market. On the other hand, lower interaction with fellow learners and peers and need for higher self-motivation and proper time management skills among learners impede the growth to some extent. However, time and cost-effective of e-learning and more personalized learning prospects are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13458

Impact of COVID-19 on online Learning Market in Asia (Pre and Post Analysis)

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia e-learning market has established a positive correlation strongly supported by four major factors including technology, government initiatives, blended learning, and penetration rate.

The shutdown of colleges, schools, and other learning mediums during COVID-19 pandemic created multiple opportunities for e-learning, thereby increasing its adoption among the people.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Asia E-learning Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13458?reqfor=covid

The Asia E-learning market is analyzed across provider, mode, courses, and end user. Based on provider, the content segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The services segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on mode, the cloud segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. In addition, the same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also studies on-premise segment.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the market. Simultaneously, the market across India would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Like it? Want to Purchase? https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13458

The key market players analyzed in the Asia E-learning market report include Adobe Systems Inc., Aptra Inc., Articulate Global Inc.,Certpoint systems Inc,. Cisco systems Inc, Citrix Education Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporate, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/asia-e-learning-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.