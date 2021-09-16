Chainsaw Market Size to Hit Around US$ 5,010 Million by 2030

The global chainsaw market size is predicted to hit around US$ 5,010.5 million by 2030 from US$ 3484.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chainsaw market size was valued at US$ 3484.3 million in 2020. Chainsaws refers to the motor-powered cutting instrument, which has a continuous chain with sharp points, used mostly for wood cutting. Chainsaws had a major effect on the industries of timber and forestry. It is mainly a portable power saw with teeth attached to form an endless row. In chainsaw, primary components include extended metal guide bar which is wrapped by the chain which is build using saw blade and an engine of the gasoline cylinder. This chain is a tiny such as bike chain, spinning about gear wheels designed in order to turn the chain with about 30 or so sharp teeth placed at breaks around it when the piston moves in and out of the cylinder inside the engine, it motivations a connecting rod that turns the crankshaft. Gears connected to one of the sprockets on which the chain is riding and around which the chain spins. Its excellent speed is the biggest advantage of using a chainsaw. It would be tough to spend an entire day with a handsaw cutting your way through a forest, but you could probably do it with a chainsaw.



Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for the chainsaws in the construction industry and growing construction sectors are among major factors expected to fuel growth the target market during the year of forecast 2021-2030. Additionally, on-going technologically advancements in the chainsaw is another factor anticipated to support growth of the target industry. The rising population across the globe, coupled with increasing demand for chainsaw in the agricultural commodities like as palm oil, soybeans, and wood products in the emerging economies has driven the requirement to generate arable land via clearing the woodlands. Since 2014, the deforestation rate in Brazil has increased. In order to increase the feeding land to respond to the rising demand for items like milk, meat forest areas are being cleared. Because of the illicit supply of exceptional ranges of wood for example mahogany, teak, rosewood, along with the rise of slash and burn agriculture, the deforestation rate has further increased. Both of these factors have contributed to increased demand for chainsaws as an instrument for tree felling, hacking, and bucking. Therefore, due to growing deforestation, the increasing demand for portable chainsaws as a power tool for cutting wood is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

On the basis of type, fuel operated segment registered for the chief revenue with noteworthy share in 2020. Fuel powered chainsaws are the most preferred chainsaws for huge tree cutting purposes owing to its high power output. Decreasing price of gasoline, increasing global population are major factors creating huge demand for the fuel powered chainsaws worldwide.

Based on application segment, commercial segment estimated for the largest revenue with significant share in 2020. Increasing adoption of wood in the commercial construction applications, including flooring and wall & roof designing is in tern creating huge demand for chainsaw and driving growth of the segment. Residential segment will grow at moderate rate of growth over the forecast period of time.

Husqvarna accounted for a significant share of the global chainsaw market. The growth is attributed to various business strategies adopted by the company.





Regional Analysis:

The report covers data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America dominated the global market with a market share of more than 30%. United States represented the highest share in the North America region primarily due to increasing demand for chainsaw in the construction and furniture industries in the country. Green building standards have been introduced in North America to enforce the manufacture of certified wood products linked to low emission rates, such as engineered wood products. Therefore, green building strategies are increasingly being used by construction companies to build energy-efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. These variables generate demand for manufacturing equipment such as chainsaws and promote the region's market growth. Europe is an important chain-saw sector, owing to the growth of construction activities in Europe. Huge investment in the furniture industries in countries like China, India, Japan, among others, is due to the development of the chainsaw industry in the Asia Pacific countries.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide chainsaw are ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Husqvarna AB, Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co. Ltd. Makita Corp. Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. Lowes Companies Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. among others. Huge investment in the technological development of the chainsaw along with business related collaborations are the crucial business strategies started by the major players operating in the global chainsaw market.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Type

Fuel Operated

Electric Operated

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





