Global Lithium Ion Batteries Market is Projected to Reach at a Market Value of US$192.5 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new study on Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Market Breakdown by Value (USD Billion) by Volume (GWh), Market Breakdown by Power Capacity ( 0 TO 3,000 mAH, 3,000 TO 10,000 mAH, 10,000 TO 60,000 mAH, More Than 60,000 mAH) Market Breakdown by (Battery Type, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)) Market Breakdown by Voltage (High (Above 36 V), Medium (12 V – 36 V), Low (Below 12 V)) Market Breakdown by End-Use (Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics, Grid & Renewable Energy Storage, Industrial Uses) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

According to Visiongain’s lead analyst: ‘The global lithium-Ion batteries market is estimated to be valued at US$57.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$192.5 billion by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

These improved batteries provide power to an ever-growing suite of portable products, including items that previously were powered by primary cells or first-generation rechargeable (flashlights, radios, etc.). There are also products that would not really be practical or convenient without state-of-the-art batteries (smartphones, portable computers and tablets). There remains, however, the potential for new and expanding battery markets . The market for batteries for hybrid and plug-in EVs is growing rapidly, as are new medical battery applications.

Enormous growth in the production of lithium-ion batteries is driven by its demand in automobile, industrial, and commercial applications. Big players are coming up with capacity expansion plans, merger, acquisitions, strategic partnerships to acquire additional market share in the next few years. Tesla has been developing its gig factories across U.S., Europe, and China as it has long-term vision to deploy its technology and grab major market share in these nations for the supply of lithium-ion battery packs.

The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging 2021 – 2031 for leading national markets and rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering 20 leading producers in the field of Global Lithium Ion Batteries

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Lithium Ion Batteries 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for Type, Component, Vertical each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Lithium Ion Batteries Market , 2021 to 2031 market in Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also foretasted is the market in the US, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

, 2021 to 2031 market in Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also foretasted is the market in the US, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Lithium Ion Batteries Market .

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

A123 Systems, LLC

BAK Power

Blue Energy Limited

BYD Company Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

Geely Automotive Holdings Limited

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Guangdong Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co Ltd,

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Chemical Ltd.

Lithium Werks

Microvast

Northvolt

Panasonic Corporation

Saft

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

SK innovation

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Tesson Holdings Limited.

The Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Report will be of value to busy executives who want to better understand the market and its range of segments. It will be useful for businesses who need deep-dive insight in the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the industry.

