Bike Fast Fit EZ - Optimal Saddle Height Using Artificial Intelligence App
EINPresswire.com/ -- Around 47.5 million Americans are cyclists, according to statistics. While cycling remains a popular activity, a poor bike fit may contribute to musculoskeletal complaints. According to a study by the University of Washington School of Medicine physicians should consider medical factors as well as adjusting various components of the bicycle, such as the seat height, when treating a patient who has cycling-induced discomfort.
Double Dog Studios recently launched a handy app, Bike Fast Fit EZ, aimed at reducing and possibly preventing injuries that could stem from incorrect saddle height. Bike Fast Fit EZ is the world’s first markerless, motion tracking, saddle height measurement and adjustment recommendation app and it sets a new standard for how saddle height is determined, making it easy for all bicycle riders and spin trainers to enjoy a more comfortable ride.
HOW THE APP WORKS
Proper bike fit, especially when it comes to saddle height, is critical for full utilization of leg muscles, a good cycling experience and the prevention of injuries.
“Using neural networks and our library of over 190,000 unique bike fitting videos, we built a system to quickly and accurately track key points on a rider’s body without markers or sensors. Using this technology, we then built software to automate the video recording, analysis and recommendation process. The software detects when a rider is on the bike and has established a consistent pedaling rhythm and automatically records a video. After the video recording, the Bike Fast Fit EZ app automatically analyzes the video and prepares the bike fitting results and recommendations by the time the rider is off the bike.” Todd Millard, co-founder, explains.
POINT, TAP and PEDAL
Using the Bike Fast Fit EZ app is as simple as pointing a smartphone or tablet at the rider, tapping the record button and pedaling until the app beeps. The user can then review key angles, measurements and recommendations. The app conveniently eliminates the hassle of the setup process and also eliminates the analysis time, making the fitting process faster and more accurate.
The app is available on Apple’s App Store for $4.99 USD after a 7-day free trial. The free trial includes features such as automated video capture, automated video analysis, markerless tracking, saddle height recommendation, knee and foot angle tracking, bike fit report as well as iCloud device syncing.
A low saddle height could lead to a repetitive stress injury of the knee. If the saddle is too low, riders may experience pain around the kneecap due to additional stress on the patellofemoral joint. There is a sweet spot where the muscles are well balanced and work efficiently together, but unfortunately that sweet spot is small and can be difficult to hit. Research indicates that a knee angle between 140 and 150 degrees at maximum knee extension is optimal. For a typical rider this translates into a saddle height within three quarters of an inch to achieve an optimal knee angle. In addition to knee angle, foot angle in relation to the pedal needs to be considered as this can directly change the knee angle. In the past, capturing a rider’s knee and foot angles while pedaling required expensive and sophisticated equipment, designed to be used by experienced fitters.
Todd Millard notes that the app is aimed at making professional bike fitting information accessible, stating that: “Bike Fast Fit EZ is designed to make professional quality bike fitting information available to all bicycle riders. Our 7-day free trial allows anyone with an iOS device to try it out on their bike, no risk.”
ABOUT DOUBLE DOG STUDIOS, LLC
Founded by brothers Todd and Terry Millard in 2010, Double Dog Studios, LLC (DDS) is focussed on using advanced technology to create innovative bike fitting apps. Since 2013 DDS has offered two bike fitting apps, namely: Bike Fast Fit and Bike Fast Fit Elite. These apps record slow motion video and provide tools for measuring angles and distances, generating a fitting report aimed at helping users realize a better bike fit.
Bike Fast Fit EZ combines Double Dog Studios’ bike fitting experience with an artificial intelligence system to help make bike fitting more accessible to all riders. For more information, visit BikeFastFit.com.
Todd Millard, Co-Founder
Double Dog Studios recently launched a handy app, Bike Fast Fit EZ, aimed at reducing and possibly preventing injuries that could stem from incorrect saddle height. Bike Fast Fit EZ is the world’s first markerless, motion tracking, saddle height measurement and adjustment recommendation app and it sets a new standard for how saddle height is determined, making it easy for all bicycle riders and spin trainers to enjoy a more comfortable ride.
HOW THE APP WORKS
Proper bike fit, especially when it comes to saddle height, is critical for full utilization of leg muscles, a good cycling experience and the prevention of injuries.
“Using neural networks and our library of over 190,000 unique bike fitting videos, we built a system to quickly and accurately track key points on a rider’s body without markers or sensors. Using this technology, we then built software to automate the video recording, analysis and recommendation process. The software detects when a rider is on the bike and has established a consistent pedaling rhythm and automatically records a video. After the video recording, the Bike Fast Fit EZ app automatically analyzes the video and prepares the bike fitting results and recommendations by the time the rider is off the bike.” Todd Millard, co-founder, explains.
POINT, TAP and PEDAL
Using the Bike Fast Fit EZ app is as simple as pointing a smartphone or tablet at the rider, tapping the record button and pedaling until the app beeps. The user can then review key angles, measurements and recommendations. The app conveniently eliminates the hassle of the setup process and also eliminates the analysis time, making the fitting process faster and more accurate.
The app is available on Apple’s App Store for $4.99 USD after a 7-day free trial. The free trial includes features such as automated video capture, automated video analysis, markerless tracking, saddle height recommendation, knee and foot angle tracking, bike fit report as well as iCloud device syncing.
A low saddle height could lead to a repetitive stress injury of the knee. If the saddle is too low, riders may experience pain around the kneecap due to additional stress on the patellofemoral joint. There is a sweet spot where the muscles are well balanced and work efficiently together, but unfortunately that sweet spot is small and can be difficult to hit. Research indicates that a knee angle between 140 and 150 degrees at maximum knee extension is optimal. For a typical rider this translates into a saddle height within three quarters of an inch to achieve an optimal knee angle. In addition to knee angle, foot angle in relation to the pedal needs to be considered as this can directly change the knee angle. In the past, capturing a rider’s knee and foot angles while pedaling required expensive and sophisticated equipment, designed to be used by experienced fitters.
Todd Millard notes that the app is aimed at making professional bike fitting information accessible, stating that: “Bike Fast Fit EZ is designed to make professional quality bike fitting information available to all bicycle riders. Our 7-day free trial allows anyone with an iOS device to try it out on their bike, no risk.”
ABOUT DOUBLE DOG STUDIOS, LLC
Founded by brothers Todd and Terry Millard in 2010, Double Dog Studios, LLC (DDS) is focussed on using advanced technology to create innovative bike fitting apps. Since 2013 DDS has offered two bike fitting apps, namely: Bike Fast Fit and Bike Fast Fit Elite. These apps record slow motion video and provide tools for measuring angles and distances, generating a fitting report aimed at helping users realize a better bike fit.
Bike Fast Fit EZ combines Double Dog Studios’ bike fitting experience with an artificial intelligence system to help make bike fitting more accessible to all riders. For more information, visit BikeFastFit.com.
Todd Millard, Co-Founder
DOUBLE DOG STUDIOS, LLC
+1 970-367-6226
todd@bikefastfit.com