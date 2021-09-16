Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Reports And Data
Rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid technological developments in the immunohistochemistry industryNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid technological developments in the immunohistochemistry industry
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Immunohistochemistry market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.64 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Immunohistochemistry (IHC) has crucial applications in the field of tissue distribution of antigens by using monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies. It is used for cancer diagnosis, because it determines the presence of tumor antigens. It is a technique which combines immunological, anatomical, and biochemical processes to identify tissue components by the interaction of target antigens with specific antibodies that are tagged by a label. Immunohistochemistry used by public and private organizations to check localization and distribution of cellular components within the cells.
Immunohistochemistry is being applied in many other areas. Immunohistochemistry is widely used to predict therapeutic response in two important tumors, i.e. carcinoma of breast and prostate. Both these tumors are under the growth regulation of the hormones estrogen and androgen, respectively. The specific receptors for these growth regulating hormones are located on respective tumor cells. Tumors expressing high level of receptor positivity would respond favorably to removal of the endogenous source of such hormones or hormonal therapy is administered to lower their levels – estrogen therapy in prostate cancer and androgen therapy in breast cancer. Immunohistochemistry techniques are also being applied to confirm infectious agent in tissues by use of specific antibodies against microbial DNA or RNA, e.g. in Cytomegalo virus, Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, etc. The application is used routinely in validation of disease targets as it allows visualizing expression of the target in the affected tissue during the disease process. Another important advantage of Immunohistochemistry is that it can also be used to detect organisms in cytological preparations such as fluids, sputum samples, and material obtained from fine needle aspiration procedures. This can be very helpful in certain situations such as detection of pneumocystis from the sputum of an immunocompromised patient who needs rapid and precise confirmation of infection in order to begin immediate and appropriate therapy.
Specific diagnosis of muscular dystrophy is important because of the genetic counseling implications of inherited disease and accurate prognostication. In recent years, abnormalities in several muscle proteins have been identified in muscular dystrophies. Such abnormalities involve proteins located in the sarcolemma, extracellular matrix, cytosol, nucleus, and other sites within muscle fibers. Skeletal muscle biopsy can play a main role in differentiating vascular dystrophy from non-dystrophic disorders and Immunohistochemistry can assist in establishing a specific diagnosis of the dystrophies for which specific protein abnormalities are known. In the last few years, immunohistochemical staining for beta amyloid precursor protein has been validated as a method to detect axonal injury within as little as 2–3 h of head injury. Immunohistochemical detection of axonal injury can be useful in establishing timing of a traumatic insult in medico-legal settings.
Rapid growth of healthcare investment in emerging economies and technological development in invitro industry creates the opportunities to manufacturers for Immunohistochemistry kit, equipment and reagents. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, and nephrological diseases are the key factors for the growth of the market. Significant rise in R&D spending and shift towards comprehensive healthcare solutions are impelling the market growth.
Some of the major Immunohistochemistry market players are
Abcam plc; Agilent Technologies; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Merck KGaA; PerkinElmer, Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2027.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Immunohistochemistry finds its application in diagnosing cancer types, chronic diseases, neurological diseases and also helps to determine the presence of benign or malignant tumor.
• Immunohistochemistry is more advantageous than traditional enzyme staining techniqueas it involves specific antigen-antibody reactions. It is widely used in clinical diagnostics and medical research laboratories.
• Rapid increase in healthcare spending and a changing healthcare infrastructure with better medical practice and care facilities, rise in geriatric population leads to increased need for Immunohistochemistry techniques are the driving factors of the market
• Antibody segment accounts for largest market share of 41.2% due to rising regulatory approvals for therapeutic antibody products and is expected to show more growth during the forecast period
• Diagnostics sub-segment dominated the Applications segment owing to a high prevalence of cancer and other such chronic diseases.
• Hospitals sub-segment is anticipated to exhibit significant CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period due to increasing disease prevalence and high demand for facilities with advanced infrastructure
• The applications of Immunohistochemistry are drug testing, diagnostics amongst others. This technique plays a vital role in drug development process for testing drug efficacy through detection of up or down regulation in target diseases
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Immunohistochemistry market based on type, disease type, application, end-use, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Antibodies
o Primary Antibodies
o Secondary Antibodies
• Equipment
o Slide Staining Systems
o Tissue Microarrays
o Tissue Processing Systems
o Slide Scanners
o Others
• Reagents
o Histological Stains
o Blocking Sera and Reagents
o Chromogenic Substrates
o Fixation Reagents
o Stabilizers
o Organic Solvents
o Proteolytic Enzymes
o Diluents
• Kits
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Diagnostics
o Cancer
o Infectious Diseases
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Autoimmune Diseases
o Diabetes Mellitus
o Nephrological Diseases
• Drug Testing
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
• Clinics
• Research Institutes
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Latin America
