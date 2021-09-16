Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,362 in the last 365 days.

zkTube Raised $15 Million for Its Ethereum Cross-Rollup Layer 2 Protocol

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to official sources, Melbourne-based zkTube Labs, an Ethereum Cross-Rollup Layer 2 protocol, announced the completion of a $15 million round of funding which was led by the Singapore DASH Foundation. Canada OneUni Capital, Amplio Capital (Bitmart), Chainfir Capital, YFund, July Capital and other institutions participated in the investment as well.

 

zkTube is a network protocol based on Ethereum Layer 2 technology ZK-Rollup. Among other things, the protocol aims to solve Ethereum’s growing problems of congestion, delays when processing transactions, and high gas fees, all while maintaining Layer 1 security. In all rounds, zkTube has raised $15 million to provide Ethereum with Layer 2 network services, reduce gas fees, improve security and work efficiency.

The funds raised will be used for the comprehensive operation of the Mainnet after its launch on September 10th including Mainnet mining, PayTube Wallet, and the Layer 2 ecosystem construction. The funds will also help strengthen brand promotion globally, community building, and expansion of the team in several geographies.

To date, zkTube has achieved several notable technical and operational milestones, including the optimization of the PLONK algorithm, a successful testnet iteration, the completion of the beta version of PayTube, and its Mainnet launch, among others. Their efforts have been met with enthusiasm by the community, which has over 200,000 followers on multiple social media platforms, such as Telegram, Discord, Twitter and Reddit

zkTube’s next goals include listing its coin ZKT on different exchanges. They are also expanding their global presence with a growing team in Canada and Dubai. zkTube has been dubbed the First Layer-2 Unicorn, and given its achievements to date and future plans, it is easy to see why.

To know more about zkTube, please visit their website at https://zktube.io/ 

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zktubeofficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zkTube.official/
Telegram: https://t.me/zkTubeProtocol
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrEy7BBc9SbwpQ-a0Ix1oFw

Media contact

Company: zkTube Insight
Contact Name: Suzana King
E-mail: business@zktube.io
Website: https://zktube.io/


You just read:

zkTube Raised $15 Million for Its Ethereum Cross-Rollup Layer 2 Protocol

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.