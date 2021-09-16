Gas Separation Membrane Market Size Worth USD 1.33 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Increasing demand for biogas in the developing countries and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation is driving the demand for the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 1.33 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for biogas and cost-efficiency of membrane separation in the emerging countries are factors contributing to market growth. The growth of this market is a result of growing demand in emerging markets for carbon dioxide removal. The regulation concerning multifunctional membrane plasticization, however, restricts the growth of the market for gas separation membranes.
The end-users prefer durable membranes, which, because of their economic competitiveness and the severe conditions under which gas separating membranes operate in the end, have a greater range and permeability at a lower cost. In recent years, R&D activities have been trending in inorganic membranes (ceramic, silica, and zeolite). However, there are three times more costs for the processing of these membranes than polymer membranes. To provide an alternative, economic membrane that combines homogeneously interpenetrating polymer matrices for easy processing, mixed matrix membranes are developed to facilitate processability and high permeability inorganic particles. These membranes are formed by blending the polymer with zeolites or other media for molecular sieving. When contrast with conventional inorganic membranes, hybrid materials often provide the advantage of low costs and improved mechanical properties. These membranes are still in progress and must be marketed. Once reviewed, there should be high demand for the mixed matrix membranes.
Due to the flux and selectivity of membranes, gas separation membranes are only used for moderate volume gas streams. Membrane gas separation technology cannot compete with amine absorption technology for large-volume gas streams that is mainly used to extract carbon dioxide from natural gas, biogas, and other fuels. For the application of nitrogen production and oxygen enrichment over membrane separation technology, Pressure Swing Adsorption technology is preferred due to higher efficiency. The pressurized swing adsorption system, more effective in hard conditions, is less sensitive than the latter.
Key players in the market include Honeywell UOP, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., DIC Corporation, Generon Igs Inc., and Membrane Technology and Research Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Polyimide & polyaramide, due to its highly selective and permeable properties, high chemical & thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good filming characteristics, is the largest and most rapidly growing membrane gas separation material.
• The carbon dioxide extraction section is the largest gas separation membrane method.
• The market is also increasingly facing challenges, as strict regulations on polymer membrane plasticization promise barriers to future development.
• During the forecast era, the demand for Asia-Pacific gas separation membranes will report the highest CAGR. This rise is primarily driven by the increasing demand for carbon dioxide extraction from reservoirs, increased demand for sanitation and fresh water, increased urbanization, and a better living standard.
• The technology for gas-separated membranes also promises growth in beverages and food processing, pharmaceutical and chemical applications. The energy-efficient nature is still an important attraction for end-players.
• In April 2017, Honeywell UOP received a Dangote Oil Refinery contract for the delivery of petrochemicals and refining technology licensing, design services and critical equipment
Market Overview:
Power and energy industry comprises of key companies operating in fuel, petroleum, natural gas, and nuclear power markets. Constant production of energy and power is imperative for country’s economic growth. It also covers exploration and production of oil and gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining industries. Power and energy sector is one of the most diversified sector across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the dependency on power and energy and industries today consume large amounts of fuel making energy industry a crucial element of today’s industrial infrastructure.
With increasing focus on sustainable energy and alternative sources of energy to mitigate global warming, countries today are heavily investing in hydroelectric power, solar power, and wind energy. Widespread demand for energy and power has led to the emergence of lucrative growth opportunities in the market and accelerated revenue growth of the retail energy markets. However, negative environmental impact of prolonged use of fossil fuels, depletion of energy resources, and increasing amount of pollutants in the atmosphere are some key restraining factors. Increasing automation in power and energy industry, integration of advanced technology like AI, growing focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, and increasing emphasis on improve energy variability and costs for residential and commercial buildings and vehicles are set to open new paths for the growth of the energy and power sector.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Gas Separation Membrane Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polysulfone
Polyimide & Polyaramide
Cellulose Acetate
Others
Module Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Spiral Wound
Hollow fiber
Plate & Frame
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Carbon Dioxide Removal
Nitrogen Generation
Oxygen Enrichment
Hydrogen Recovery
Air Dehydration
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Food & Beverage
Waste & Wastewater Treatment
Pharmaceutical
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
